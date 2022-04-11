It’s a big decision to move a loved one into a senior living community, and one that requires information and some research work to determine the best location for them to thrive. It’s crucial to find a facility that not only fits the lifestyle and needs of the senior, but also eases any concerns for the family members, as well.
Officials from Maplewood Senior Living, which has Northeast Ohio locations in Twinsburg, Chardon and Cuyahoga Falls, and Arden Courts, which has facilities in Bainbridge Township, Bath Township, Parma and Westlake, shared advice for family members to make the process of moving their loved ones into a senior living facility a smooth one.
April Suva-Surovi, senior community outreach coordinator at Arden Courts, said because they are memory care living communities, the process for welcoming new residents into their facilities starts long before move in day. Staff members work with family to help learn about the seniors’ biographies, including food preferences, life history and faith background, she said.
“With memory care, you never know what move in day will look like, or even going into the first three months, as these individuals have a brain disease,” she said. “So, for the family, knowledge is power – knowing the disease process and what can happen and being prepared for those out-comes really ensures the family isn’t taken by surprise by anything. So, we offer support groups, education and resources for the families to help fill in that knowledge. After move in, the families will have continual care conferences with our executive staff to ensure good communication and updates.”
She said for residents, preparing really depends on where they are in their disease process, and it’s part of the team at Arden Courts’ job to set them up for success in their new home. She said the main thing to consider when deciding where an elderly loved one should live, is safety and security, particularly for their residents who have diseases such as Alzheimer’s or dementia, and they’re able to provide trained care.
“At Arden Courts, (families) get 24-hour nursing,” she said. “Our caregivers are trained in all different types of diseases with dementia upon hire, but they’re also trained monthly in our all-staff meetings and they have designated dementia training for that.”
Communication and research are also helpful for family members searching for homes for seniors who don’t have memory issues. Morgan Iorio, regional director of business development for the Ohio region for Maplewood Senior Living, said their facilities use the term “welcome home” for incoming residents, because they work with a wide net of interested parties to ensure all of the incoming resident’s needs are met.
“It’s as simple as (welcome home),” he said. “We work with the residents, physicians and their providers to help align care and services for the benefits of the residents, to really build their care plan and understand where their care is, what’s required, and how we can put together the best plan to relieve their anxiety and share with their family exactly what we’ll be providing and what that looks like for our caregivers and nurses, being the front-liners to provide that care.”
He added that Maplewood Senior Living uses an online tool called Staying Connected to serve and accommodate family members’ needs for updates and give the staff better information about who the residents are, their likes, dislikes, and more to better prepare themselves for the transition.
He said communication among family members is key to make sure everyone has the same goals in mind for their loved ones.
“We encourage folks to get involved in the community prior to a move,” he said. “They can join for a lunch, a program, an educational offering that we have available here at Maplewood. Coming in and setting up the apartment for a loved one in advance of the loved one’s arrival.
“We have some programs encourage our families to come in and get a private dining room together as a family like you once did at home or for special celebrations or holidays. … It’s important to remember ‘this too shall pass.’ The transition is ultimately going to affect you as a loved one the most, versus the resident. Your family member, friend, whoever you’re placing in this facility, they’ll adjust, they’ll create relationships and thrive, and we encourage folks to turn to our caregiver support groups and the resources that we have in the community to really help with that transition.”
Ed Carroll is a freelance writer.