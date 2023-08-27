Moving into a new place can be intimidating for some. When a senior leaves their home to join a senior living community, this transition may be made easier by fashioning their new living space in a way that brings them comfort and familiarity.
Morgan Lorio, corporate director of business development at Maplewood Senior Living, which has multiple locations across Northeast Ohio, talked about trends in decorating for senior living spaces and how decorating enhances seniors’ lives.
CJN: What effect does comfort have on a senior’s wellbeing in regard to their living spaces?
Lorio: Comfort plays a crucial role in the overall wellbeing of seniors in their living spaces. A comfortable and familiar environment promotes a sense of security, reduces stress and enhances overall happiness. It can positively impact their physical and mental health, helping them to thrive in their later years.
CJN: How can staff at senior living communities help seniors transition into a new and unfamiliar environment?
Lorio: Our staff is dedicated to making the transition as smooth as possible for seniors entering a new living environment. We provide personalized support, encourage residents and their families to visit as often as they would like before they move in to get acquainted with the community’s offerings and amenities, organize happy hours to welcome new residents and introduce them to neighbors, and encourage them to bring cherished items from their previous home to create a sense of continuity. Regular check-ins, social engagement and a welcoming atmosphere all contribute to helping seniors adapt and feel at ease.
CJN: What are some items that can help give seniors a sense of home when they move into a senior community?
Lorio: When residents move into our community, we recommend bringing personal items such as family photos, favorite books, heirlooms and cherished decorations. These items help create a familiar and comforting atmosphere, fostering a sense of continuity and connection with their past.
CJN: What are some popular decorations that seniors furnish their rooms or apartments with?
Lorio: Seniors often choose decorations that reflect their personal style and interests. Some popular choices include cozy throw blankets, comfortable recliners, artwork featuring serene landscapes, cherished collectibles and items that evoke fond memories. Plants and flowers are also common choices that add a touch of nature to their living spaces.
CJN: Do you have any advice for a senior or their family in regard to decorating and furnishing a room or apartment?
Lorio: Certainly. It’s important to strike a balance between comfort and functionality when decorating a senior’s living space. Prioritize safety by ensuring clutter-free pathways and adequate lighting. Opt for furniture that provides both comfort and support. Incorporate personal touches that hold sentimental value and create a warm ambiance. Lastly, involve the senior in the decision-making process to ensure their preferences are considered.