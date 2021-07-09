As an individual gets older, there are options in choosing a living situation. Some might choose to live at home, a senior living community, or for those with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, they might opt to live at a memory care community. These communities provide a safe and controlled environment with activities and engagement for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Shawn Pekar, vice president of business development at Kemper House in Highland Heights, and Michelle Crouch of AARP, said although it has structured activities and a monthly schedule of events, it is still important to have some flexibility and allow for individuality among residents.
“I think that what’s important is that everyone is different and unique,” Pekar said. “We talk a lot about how we value the uniqueness of each resident and value their individual abilities. Our goal is to provide dignity and resident engagement through all stages. As you know, we focus on dementia and Alzheimer’s care at all stages. So we just see that it’s so important to really individualize that care as everybody’s not on the exact same journey.”
Crouch said these communities are especially beneficial to those with Alzheimer’s and dementia because of their unique needs. She cited an Alzheimer’s Association statistic that said six out of 10 people with dementia will wander off at least once in their lifetimes.
“Because people with dementia are prone to wander, memory care facilities have alarmed doors, elevators that require a code, and enclosed outdoor spaces to keep residents on site,” Crouch said. “Many offer tracking bracelets that give residents the freedom to explore but still allow staff to monitor their location. Activities are designed to improve cognitive function and engage residents at different stages of the disease.”
Pekar said Kemper House has a monthly calendar where it focuses on themes, and the different skills that will be the focus during the month and the week. Each morning, staff communicates to each neighborhood what the day will look like. But, she added, staff will work to find a schedule that residents prefer.
“One thing that I assume most places do is an assessment prior to move in,” she said. “This is prior to us even knowing for sure that we can meet the needs of the individual. Based on that assessment, a service plan is created. We have an activities calendar just like everybody else. But we try to not be too rigid on a daily calendar and a schedule like ‘this must happen at this time and this must happen that time.’ I’m not saying that the entertainment doesn’t happen at certain times, but it doesn’t mean that that’s going to be the right time for every resident.”
Pekar added it is important for families to see how they feel during their initial visit to see if the community is the right fit for their loved one.
“Sometimes they can’t pinpoint why they feel a certain way about a community after visiting it,” she said. “We can’t tell a family what’s most important to them. The family will know what’s most important to them, what their biggest concern is, or what is most important to them.”
Crouch said the timing and quantity of these visits is also important in choosing the right community.
“Once you’ve narrowed down your choices, experts recommend visiting each memory care residence on your list several times, including at least one unannounced visit in the evening, when staffing is thinner,” she said.