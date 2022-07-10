Many seniors enjoy the occasional outing. Senior living facilities and services not only acknowledge this, but embrace it. Taking seniors out into the community and getting them out of their usual living spaces has many benefits for both their mental and physical well-being.
Teresa Gregg, corporate director of life enrichment at Danbury Senior Living, which has 18 locations including in Mentor and Broadview Heights; and Meghan-Rose Harvey, lifestyle director at Hudson Meadows in Hudson, discussed how field trips help keep residents happy and active.
“This time of year, don’t we all love just getting outside and enjoying this beautiful weather,” Gregg said. “We enjoy the outdoors, exploring those new adventures, also looking at something that might be new to them.”
She noted that there are many wonderful venues in the area and detailed the importance of allowing residents to continue exploring their “previous” interests from before they entered senior living.
“They might have been active in the community prior to living at Danbury, so when you speak of some of their favorite things, they always love getting out and enjoying that fresh air, picnics in the park,” she explained.
When residents visit parks, they often enjoy ballgames, watching children play, fishing, pontoon rides and seeing animals in their habitats, Gregg said.
“Just hearing and seeing the children is always a highlight for a lot of our residents,” she pointed out. “They enjoy their own grandchildren but getting out to a park and seeing that is one of the favorites.”
Gregg mentioned communities in the area have many free opportunities that residents like to take advantage of, such as concerts in the parks.
“Taking them out to the different venues and seeing those live entertainers is always a highlight,” she said. “The staff enjoy that as well as our residents. It’s just so much fun.”
Residents also enjoy trips to farmers markets, museums, casinos and ice-cream shops, she added.
“I think the biggest thing is just getting out and enjoying their community,” Greg stated.
Harvey similarly listed museums, parks and ice cream shops as points of interest for her residents.
“They love doing ice cream crawls, especially in the summertime, and trying out all the different ice cream shops that we can,” Harvey pointed out.
She mentioned that she likes to give residents a say in where they go and what they do.
“I typically let the residents give me suggestions constantly,” Harvey noted. “This gives them a sense of control and allowing them to go places that either remind them of home and their childhood life.”
Going out and interacting with their communities has several mental health benefits, she continued.
“When it comes to outings, it is very, very important to make sure that the residents are getting a proper amount of activities, as well as outside time and time within the community,” Harvey said.
If residents aren’t getting time outside, it can create a sense of isolation, she said.
“With that type of isolation, it can cause you adult depression and that, in turn, can actually snowball with their health effects,” she stated.
She explained different crowds of residents have varying interests, which establish good balance in the types of outings they embark on.
“Different faces, different people, are interested in different things, so it kind of balances out between everything,” Harvey stated.