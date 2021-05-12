Nicholas Hargate joined the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation as director of Levy Gardens Assisted Living in Youngstown in April.
“I have a passion for helping seniors,” he said in a news release. “I love sitting and talking with seniors, learning about their history and their wealth of knowledge. You always learn something new.”
Hargate has 10 years of health care experience. He earned a degree in long term care administration from Youngstown State University in Youngstwon. His last position was community relations manager for Canfield Place in Youngstown.
According to the release, Hargate began his career in long term care in the kitchen of a nursing home, giving him valuable insight. He also worked as a long term care administrative specialist.
He lives in Canfield with his wife and three children.