Moving into a senior living community, whether it be assisted living or independent living, can be a stressful time for some people. Not only is it physically challenging to move from one home to another, but making the decision about what to bring to your new home can create even more anxiety.
Carolyn Arnold, owner of SageHeart Advisors in Cleveland, Kelly Jo Hinrichs, vice president of marketing for Resort Lifestyle Communities which owns Hudson Meadows Retirement Community in Hudson, and Bob Pontius, director of business development and marketing at Danbury Senior Living in Broadview Heights, said there are some key elements to downsizing or moving to a new living space.
Arnold said one of the key elements is to preserve the comfort and dignity of the older adult as they move to a different type of space.
“If you’re going from a home in which you’ve lived for decades to an assisted living, two-bedroom apartment, it’s important to preserve the integrity of the way the person wants to live or chooses to live,” Arnold said. “You don’t want to move the person from a big home with all of their comforts, to a sparsely-furnished room that is cold and doesn’t have any of the items that they enjoy or derive comfort from.”
Pontius said, most of the time, they want new residents to bring as much as possible from their previous home.
“The biggest reason they don’t want to come here is because they’re so comfortable at home,” Pontius said. “But, if we can bring as much as possible to make it comfortable and home-like, that’s the most important thing. I’ve put a king-sized bed and a monster-sized dresser in a resident’s bedroom where they really didn’t fit very well. But that was his custom furniture. He wanted again. That was his bed, so we made it work.”
Hinrichs noted it is important to be proactive in relocating and downsizing, and to enjoy the ride.
“Remember to start downsizing before you have an event in your life where you’re forced to do it,” Hinrichs said. “That way, you can actively participate in the process and have it bring joy so that you have time to share the things with others that may bring them joy through a memory.”
When moving a new resident into their apartment, Pontius said Danbury will try to make it as similar as their most popular rooms at home, such as the den and kitchen. Additionally, they will measure out the rooms so they can be sure to furnish the space in the best way possible.
“We work with them so much,” Pontius said. “We will print out the floor plan of the apartment and measure ‘the couch is 8 feet long, we’ll put it on this wall. The end table that they’ve had for 50 years is 3 feet long. We’ll put it here.’ We’ve had our fair share of using measuring tapes and schematics to make sure what’s going to fit and what’s not going to fit.”
Arnold noted “downsizing” is meant to imply that you’re going from a large space to a smaller space. No matter how upscale the assisted living is, the space is generally significantly smaller than the home that the person is used to, Arnold said. However, she added it is always possible to downsize in a way that makes the resident feel physically and emotionally comfortable.
“(Emotional and physical comfort) is the difference between a smoother transition versus a transition that is fraught with upset and distress,” Arnold said. “Because as much as we want to pretend that we’re not attached to our things, that’s not true. We are attached. And you also want to be sure to bring the things that, as silly as it may sound, the favorite bathrobe or the coffee mug that they’ve used for years that brings them familiarity and comfort. Those sorts of things are important.”