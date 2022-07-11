One of the best things about summer is the abundance of sun and vitamin D that Clevelanders don’t get to see all year-round. Summer in Cleveland is a great time to get out and enjoy the city, but every now and then, a gloomy day comes around. When this happens, senior living services are dedicated to finding creative ways for their residents and clients to stay entertained indoors.
Nadine Glatley, owner of Rent a Daughter in Beachwood, and Allie Zabrosky, memory care director at Maplewood at Twinsburg senior living, talked about the benefits that seniors receive from engaging in fun, indoor activities, as well as the companionship that comes with them.
“You have to be able to talk to someone,” Glatley advised.
She mentioned one of her favorite activities to engage seniors is looking through old photo albums.
“My biggest thing is I like to have them look back at their photo albums,” she stated. “Everyone has a ton of pictures in a box.”
Other activities that Glatley said seniors enjoy are games such as Connect 4, Candyland, Uno and especially bingo.
Glatley said she and her team come up with themed bingo games that celebrate holidays, family and even Judaism.
“We’ll have a Jewish bingo with signs and food and seders and egg salad and stuff like that,” she explained. “We’ll have a July Fourth where it’ll be like a cookout kind of theme.”
She noted that the mental health benefits of engaging in these activities with companions are abundant.
“Absolutely, 175%, there is no two ways about it,” Glatley said of these benefits.
She pointed out she had clients prior to the COVID-19 pandemic who were fully capable of tasks such as driving and cooking, but after the end of the “first phase,” they lost those abilities.
“By the end of the first shutdown, clients just declined,” she said. “They couldn’t drive. Everything was taken away from them. No one can sit on a couch and just stare at a wall or watch TV over and over again and not have any kind of companionship.”
Glatley said that her clients range in terms of distance and volume of family members. Whether they do or don’t have loved ones to engage with, Glatley said that her team works to make sure they are in good company.
“They need to know that they’re purely loved,” she stated.
Zabrosky explained rainy days seldom hold residents back from following through on their plans.
“If we’ve planned an outing and it happens to rain, we typically go anyway,” she said.
When the weather does call for them to remain indoors, Zabrosky pointed out that they always have a plan in place. She mentioned that indoor activities include card games, exercise, learning, watching movies and virtual reality experiences.
Zabrosky further pointed out the importance of having enthusiastic staff members who are trained to exhibit values such as humor, empathy, autonomy, respect and trust.
“We strongly believe that being socially engaged and physically active are key ingredients to living your best life at any age,” she stated. “All of our programs are designed to promote physical and brain health, regardless of physical or cognitive abilities.”
Zabrosky added another beneficial activity is pet therapy and explained it helps reduce anxiety, depression and loneliness.
“With a full program schedule and plenty of amenity space to enjoy, there is always something for everyone to enjoy,” Zabrosky said.