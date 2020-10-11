SURE Universal of Ramat Gan, Israel, has partnered with the United Arab Emirates’ Hamad Bin Khalifa Department of Projects to launch a white-label smart internet of things health care solution, HBKiCare, for the UAE and Middle East regional markets.
This is the first joint product launch in the UAE between an Israeli technology company and an Emirati company after the normalization of relations between the two countries announced on Aug. 13.
HBKiCare is a universal remote health care internet of things platform and home care kit enabling continuous monitoring of ECG, temperature, pulse, blood oxygen and blood pressure.
The product also can detect falls and monitor activities of daily living and personal location, supported by AI-based insights and voice-activated interaction via Google Home, Amazon Alexa or Baidu.
SURE Universal develops pioneering internet of things software for home healthcare. HBK Department of Projects is a UAE royal family initiative to support and advance the development of social progress, environmental balance and economic growth around the world.
“We are honored to be part of this historic partnership and the product launch. Remote patient monitoring and home healthcare are critical imperatives during this time of the global health crisis, and we are proud to contribute our innovative technology to this urgently needed solution,” said Ray Stata, cofounder and chairman of SURE Universal and semiconductor company Analog Devices.