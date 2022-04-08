Senior living facilities and at-home care services are keeping Jewish traditions alive for their residents and clients, making sure they have access to weekly Shabbat activities and gatherings within their communities to allow them to celebrate together. Spiritual leaders and caretakers strive to make each experience feel comfortable and maybe even nostalgic.
Rabbi Akiva Feinstein, director of spiritual living at Menorah Park in Beachwood; Shalom Plotkin, owner of Right at Home Cleveland in Beachwood; and Steve Raichilson, consultant working with Jewish, religious and marketing programs for VITALIA in Solon, discussed the ways in which senior care services provide for the Jewish members of their communities.
“The challenge for the spiritual living department is to provide interesting Shabbat experiences across the whole campus,” Feinstein said. “Each facility varies in terms of what they’re looking for and what they need.”
The residents of Menorah Park’s Wiggin’s Place, an assisted living facility, enjoy lighting their own candles, singing and gathering together, Feinstein stated, adding that the residents agree to meet at a certain time in the lobby and make the gathering “feel like home.”
“It’s not like a service,” Feinstein noted. “It’s more like a nice gathering. It’s really warm and friendly and everyone is excited that it is going to be the Shabbat. We make the kiddush and we make the blessing over the bread, the hamotzi.”
Feinstein explained that it is a resident-led experience and the rabbis don’t have to do much to make it happen.
The other parts of the campus are more focused on songs and singing, Feinstein told the CJN.
“We have someone named Cantor Gary Paller,” Feinstein said. “He’s a professional cantor. He’s sung in synagogues for decades, so he’s really good and he’s also very warm and very good with the seniors. He knows how to make it into an exciting activity.”
When Raichilson started working with VITALIA, there were two Jewish residents. There are now 24, he said. Vitalia has adapted to the needs of Jewish residents in many ways, including dietary.
“If people need special foods at VITALIA, we will always bring them in,” Raichilson said. “I’m really creating a Jewish environment in the middle of a non-Jewish environment. People have found a really rich and warm Jewish community.”
Plotkin said that he and the caretakers at Right at Home work to ensure that seniors can exercise their Jewish practices in the comfort of their own living spaces.
“My caregivers offer support,” he added.
Plotkin stated some clients may need assistance with practices such as cooking, cleaning and lighting candles. Caretakers may also serve as company while the seniors carry out their Jewish traditions.
The caregivers also help seniors get into the spirit when it comes to holidays, Plotkin noted. This may include bringing out decorations or making an old family recipe, he said.
“Some of our clients like to make their grandparents’ recipes,” Plotkin noted. “(It is) all about bringing family (together) and focusing more on family time, love and sharing.”