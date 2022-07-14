The Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland will hold six weekly, two-hour live online workshops for family caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday from July 19 to Aug. 23.
The workshops will address the impact of dementia on both the person with it and their caregivers, teach the skills needed to manage daily live with someone suffering from Alzheimer’s, teach how to set goals, communicate more effectively, strengthen family resources, feel better about care giving and provide self-care. Registration is required and registrants are expected to participate in every session.
For more information, contact Nicole at 216-296-2414. To register, visit jfsa-cleveland.org/savvy-caregiver.