Medicare open enrollment is from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 and many seniors still wondering what plan works best for them. According to AARP, 44 million people are currently enrolled in the Medicare program – a federal health insurance program for citizens ages 65 and older.
Before enrolling in a plan, Steven Raichilson, principal at Raichilson and Associates in Solon; Markietta Stevenson, an independent licensed agent at MLS Insurance in Cleveland Heights; and Caryn Zwick, an independent insurance agent with KAZ Company in Independence, suggest having a clear idea of what options are out there.
Though there are only two main Medicare options – Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage – Raichilson said there is more to them than meets the eye.
“The federal government runs original Medicare and insurance companies run Medicare Advantage and are then reimbursed by Medicare,” he explained. “It is an insurance product. Original Medicare has three parts to it: Part A, which provides hospitalization and skilled nursing; Part B, which covers doctor visits and outpatient services; and Part D, which is your drug coverage.”
Raichilson noted the problem with original Medicare is that it only pays for 80% of the cost of care, and since that other 20% can get expensive, it’s common to add a supplement plan to cover that cost. He explained a supplement is around $130/month, with Part D being about $15-$30/month. This averages out to about $160/month, or $2,000 a year. With Medicare Advantage, Raichilson said most people are interested in it because of the $0 premium. They also offer dental, hearing aid and vision coverage, which Original Medicare does not.
“But, they do have co-payments for a lot of services,” he noted. “So, if you’re not sickly or seeing the doctor that often, you’re not going to be paying a lot of copays. But if you end up getting sick during the year, the copay cost is capped at $4,000. The outside risk there is you could end up having to pay $4,000 before the coverage kicks in.”
If someone chooses the wrong plan, it can land them in a sticky situation where they have to pay more than expected in healthcare costs. But, they also have options in changing their plans at certain times of the year, including the regular open enrollment period.
“If they choose the wrong plan, the great thing about original Medicare and Advantage is the annual enrollment period every year,” Stevenson said. “You get to look and make decisions which become effective the following January. So, unless a new circumstance comes up, if they choose the wrong plan, they are stuck until next Oct. But, if they do have a special event, they can explore getting a special election period.”
Some of these special events include moving out of your plans service area, moved back to the U.S. after living abroad, being released from jail, losing eligibility for Medicaid or if you’re losing coverage in an employer-sponsored plan.
With all of this in mind, Stevenson said the selection process should include an honest look at healthcare needs, traveling habits and even doctor preferences because original Medicare allows you to choose your doctor and hospitals, and Medicare Advantage has a specific network to choose from.
“Seniors need to take a look at their actual needs,” she suggested. “That is where I come in. They can do it on their own, but it takes a lot more investigation and reading. It can be hard to determine if what they are doing is best for their needs and goals. When it comes to insurance, you don’t know what you don’t know. And you certainly don’t know the questions to ask.”
Zwick said that cost and lifestyle tend to be a major deciding factor.
“My role is to educate you and provide you with options,” she said. “There is no underwriting when enrolling in a Medicare Advantage plan. You will have a network of doctors and facilities to use and there are oftentimes additional benefits that you don’t get with Original Medicare and a supplement.”
She added that all major providers in the Cleveland area are on most Advantage plans, and it is up to professionals to then find the right plan for your situation.
“Based on the information provided to me, (a professional) can provide options that have your doctors in the network and the lowest prescription costs,” she said. “The plans mail an annual notice of change the first of October with any changes in bold print. Individuals must read this mailing carefully as that will oftentimes determine if they want to explore new plans for the following year.”