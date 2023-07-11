Helping children and their families was the highlight of Dr. Arthur Lavin’s 44-year-long career as a pediatrician. On June 30, he retired from his position at Akron Children’s Hospital, which acquired his former private practice, Advanced Pediatrics in Beachwood, as part of its network in November 2021.
Lavin, who lives in Shaker Heights and is a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, realized he wanted to be a doctor when he was eight years old after his parents gave him a book about the human body.
“I really liked the idea of spending my life continuing learning how the body and mind work,” Lavin told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I also appreciated the idea (that) I could also help people; both learning and helping.”
When in medical school, he had to decide whether to be a surgeon or a medical doctor, he said, adding he had no interest in doing surgery.
“Then the decision came down to being a doctor for kids or adults and that was easy because in pediatrics, you get to see the beginning of life develop into adult life and, by definition, you can’t be a doctor for a baby without being a doctor for the parent; so you get to be a doctor for the whole family,” he explained. “The combination of seeing someone develop, being at the beginning, making sure you do everything you can to help people launch their children for a healthy and productive life was very appealing to me.”
Lavin said the most rewarding part of his career was the relationships he built with patients and their families, as well as with his colleagues.
“When you’re a doctor, you get to know people, and people come in and they trust you with the most important times in their life – birth, child challenges – and so that only really works in the setting of a real relationship with people,” he explained.
About two decades into his career, Lavin was working at Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Mass., he said. He had been working on preventative cardiology and asthma prevention projects with a nurse there. The nurse then went on maternity leave and, when she returned, wanted to work part time but was told she could not.
“That interrupts my work and eventually the CEO of Lahey Clinic let me know it wasn’t my clinic and I thanked him for that and it taught me that, despite all the hassles of running a business, being responsible for payroll and earning the money to pay all the bills, the person who writes the check calls the shots,” Lavin said.
This realization led him to opening Advanced Pediatrics, which operated as a private practice for 20 years.
“I could make sure that everything we did in my office was organized around providing the best care possible with no other priorities,” he said.
In his retirement, he plans to spend time with his four grandchildren, travel with his wife and write a book about his experience as a doctor, he said.
Though the field of pediatrics has changed throughout his career, Lavin believes the essentials will never change.
“First, there’s the fact that there’s no way around the amazing experience of having a baby – whether it’s your firstborn or second or third – it’s an extraordinary experience and having a trusted medical partner in that experience is always going to be an essential part of everybody’s life,” Lavin said.