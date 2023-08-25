Being active has many physical benefits for seniors. From simple activities such as walking to more complex activities such as sports, there are options to fit most seniors’ abilities and interests.
Nadine Glatley, owner of Rent a Daughter Home Health Care in Beachwood, and Diane Menges, director of community wellness at Judson Senior Living in Cleveland, spoke about the positive effects physical activity has on seniors.
“I always encourage my caregivers to take my clients out for a walk,” Glatley said. “I always say, ‘Let’s get them out, let’s get them walking.’”
Exercise videos can help seniors during Cleveland’s winter months when it is too cold for them to exercise outdoors, she noted. Doing stretches, specifically hand stretches for clients who have Parkinson’s disease, and leg stretches, have also proven effective.
“I always encourage them to really, really become active,” Glatley said. “Having five minutes of exercise per day, or even 10 minutes of exercise per day, makes you live a lot longer and it’s so much better for your bones and your joints and your mental health.”
Exercise also helps seniors cope with loss, she pointed out. As people age, they begin to hear more and more about their friends dying, so having fitness as an outlet to alleviate the stress that accompanies grief can be a huge emotional benefit.
Pickleball has become a very popular game among seniors and it can help them stay physically and emotionally well, she mentioned. Outdoor and indoor courts are spreading across Northeast Ohio and many Cleveland snowbirds make their way down to places like Naples, Fla. during the winter, where they enjoy playing the sport.
Seniors who struggle with mobility may opt for aquatic fitness due to the weightlessness water provides, Glatley added.
“Even at the JCC, let’s use that as an example, all those water exercises that they do, all of the pools that they go (to), what greatness for their bones; to keep their bones moving and working,” she said.
Physical activity improves a senior’s overall quality of life and gives them the energy to get out and do everyday activities such as grocery shopping, visiting family and friends, and being involved at their synagogues or other places of worship, Menges said.
“It helps keep their blood pressure down, it helps with their overall circulation, it helps mood,” Menges explained. “It gives them more of a positive attitude toward life and the things that they’re doing.”
Exercise helps reduce a senior’s risk of falling, she noted.
“Falling is something that one worries about more and more as you get older, and it can really present problems,” Menges said. “So, exercising and staying active and strong is really important for reducing your risk of falls.”
For seniors who are just getting started on fitness journeys, or are returning to physical activity after some time away from it, Menges recommended they start slow.
“Start with something, maybe, that’s a little bit easier than what you think you can do,” she advised. “We always meet with people in our group and get to know them, find out what they have been doing, and we can see what their capabilities are. We’ll have them observe a class before they come into the class.”
People who work with seniors on their fitness needs may start them off with chair exercises to observe their capabilities and then advance from there based on what they can do physically, Menges explained.
“That helps give us a chance to see (if they) are capable of doing more,” she said. “It also gives them a chance to be successful so that they can get through this and work their way up easily and safely.”