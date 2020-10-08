The Benefit Source, Inc.

Ron Fleeter, President

25700 Science Park Drive, Suite 130, Beachwood, OH 44122

216-595-5300, ext. 101

ebenefitsource.com

ron@ebenefitsource.com

The Benefit Source, Inc. is a local independent insurance agency with more than 50 years of combined experience. As independent insurance brokers, we go above and beyond to secure the best plan(s) for our clients. We are creative and offer unique solutions and welcome new clients.

HLG Insurance Services

Harold Greenberg

330-705-8389

23700 Shelburne Rd

Shaker Heights, Ohio 44122

mlagents.americannational.com/haroldlgreenberg-3586/

harold.greenberg@american-national.com

As a dedicated insurance professional, I can help you coordinate your various financial decisions to ensure you are taking well-informed actions to protect your lifestyle and plan your financial future, including car, home, liability, collector cars, life, annuities or business. My line is open 24/6.

KAZ Company

Caryn Zwick

216-276-4541

czwick@medicareplansneo.com

medicareplansneo.com

Make Caryn Zwick the one you call during open enrollment to answer your questions and to review your plans. This is the one time during the year that you can make changes if warranted. No obligation and no cost to meet with me. Call me directly at 216-276-4541.

Medical Mutual of Ohio

877-583-3182

medmutual.com

Medical Mutual is the oldest and one of the largest health

insurance companies based in Ohio. We provide peace of mind through high-quality health, life, disability, dental, vision and indemnity plans. We offer fully insured and self-funded group coverage, including stop loss, as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and individual plans.

Mitchell L. Barron Insurance 

Mitchell L. Barron

Senior Health Insurance

216-347-6200

mlbinsurance@att.net

As an independent agent, I endeavor to help my clients make the most of their Medicare Advantage, Medicare supplement and prescription drug plans. I am also licensed to offer life insurance, dental, annuities, long-term care and final expense plans. Licensed in Ohio, Florida and Missouri.

MLS Insurance

Markietta L. Stevenson

216-470-4709

maray01@aol.com

Caught in the Medicare insurance cyclone? Let me help you connect with options that are suitable for you. I will minimize the confusion and help you feel comfortable making Medicare insurance selections that addresses your individual needs. Work with an experienced agent that specializes in providing quality services and products, is passionate about educating seniors about their choices in the Medicare insurance market and proficient in getting clients enrolled in the plan of their choice.

Nest Insurance Solutions

Brian Friedman

216-543-0114

bfriedman@nestlifehealth.com

nestlifehealth.com

At Nest Insurance Solutions, we know the importance of getting affordable, quality insurance with ease. Our team is dedicated to protecting you and your family from all the hurdles life may bring your way. Contact us for Medicare, major medical, dental/vision, disability and cancer coverage.

Medicare listings provided by advertisers

