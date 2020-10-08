The Benefit Source, Inc.
Ron Fleeter, President
25700 Science Park Drive, Suite 130, Beachwood, OH 44122
216-595-5300, ext. 101
The Benefit Source, Inc. is a local independent insurance agency with more than 50 years of combined experience. As independent insurance brokers, we go above and beyond to secure the best plan(s) for our clients. We are creative and offer unique solutions and welcome new clients.
HLG Insurance Services
Harold Greenberg
330-705-8389
23700 Shelburne Rd
Shaker Heights, Ohio 44122
mlagents.americannational.com/haroldlgreenberg-3586/
harold.greenberg@american-national.com
As a dedicated insurance professional, I can help you coordinate your various financial decisions to ensure you are taking well-informed actions to protect your lifestyle and plan your financial future, including car, home, liability, collector cars, life, annuities or business. My line is open 24/6.
KAZ Company
Caryn Zwick
216-276-4541
Make Caryn Zwick the one you call during open enrollment to answer your questions and to review your plans. This is the one time during the year that you can make changes if warranted. No obligation and no cost to meet with me. Call me directly at 216-276-4541.
Medical Mutual of Ohio
877-583-3182
Medical Mutual is the oldest and one of the largest health
insurance companies based in Ohio. We provide peace of mind through high-quality health, life, disability, dental, vision and indemnity plans. We offer fully insured and self-funded group coverage, including stop loss, as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and individual plans.
Mitchell L. Barron Insurance
Mitchell L. Barron
Senior Health Insurance
216-347-6200
As an independent agent, I endeavor to help my clients make the most of their Medicare Advantage, Medicare supplement and prescription drug plans. I am also licensed to offer life insurance, dental, annuities, long-term care and final expense plans. Licensed in Ohio, Florida and Missouri.
MLS Insurance
Markietta L. Stevenson
216-470-4709
Caught in the Medicare insurance cyclone? Let me help you connect with options that are suitable for you. I will minimize the confusion and help you feel comfortable making Medicare insurance selections that addresses your individual needs. Work with an experienced agent that specializes in providing quality services and products, is passionate about educating seniors about their choices in the Medicare insurance market and proficient in getting clients enrolled in the plan of their choice.
Nest Insurance Solutions
Brian Friedman
216-543-0114
At Nest Insurance Solutions, we know the importance of getting affordable, quality insurance with ease. Our team is dedicated to protecting you and your family from all the hurdles life may bring your way. Contact us for Medicare, major medical, dental/vision, disability and cancer coverage.
Medicare listings provided by advertisers