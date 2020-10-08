When dealing with memory diseases, every person is different.
Peggy Brekke, vice president of clinical services at Anthology Senior Living, which has a new location in Mayfield Heights; Stephen Eatman, vice president of sales and marketing at Sunshine Retirement Living, which operates Windsor Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care in Beachwood; and April Suva-Surovi, business development specialist and community outreach and education at Arden Courts in Westlake, said care plans should be just as personalized as the person living with a memory disease.
Though plans are created to fit the individual, there are a few things that all plans should include right out of the gate.
“As with all things involving the support of those with memory loss, the care plan should be established with the goal of person-centered care, dignity, quality of life and pursued avenues of purposefulness and meaningfulness,” Brekke said. “A memory care plan should be developed through a multi-faceted assessment of the individual’s personal history, personal preferences and clinical needs.”
She added the plans should also revolve around the individual’s dignity and quality of life, with the goal of “pursuing a life filled with purpose and meaning to the greatest extent possible.”
While developing memory care plans, family members should take an active role.
“By involving everyone in their life who has a role in daily care, whether that is a spouse, siblings, children or a family friend, it puts them all on the same page so that they all have an understanding of what is going on,”
Suva-Surovi explained. “When you have everyone involved, it creates this conducive environment and gives everyone a sense of empowerment. It’s not just the senior losing control of their life, so are the family members.”
Eatman added, “Most of a (memory care patient’s) memories are tied to their family, and the family could express the things they like. Without that extra bit from the family, we might have never known something. Those little details mixed in with family interactions allow us to build therapies around that.”
If the whole family isn’t on the same page when creating these plans, it can cause disconnect for everyone – and can negatively affect the patient’s care.
“To promote the continuity of care, it is important that the ‘team,’ including the individual, their physicians, their family, close friends and care providers, all be on the same page,” Brekke noted. “Otherwise, there can be confusion and miscommunication among the caregivers, confusion for the individual and a breakdown in the quality of care. We, therefore, emphasize the importance of cohesion and the importance of understanding the disease process and the care plan.”
Suva-Surovi said, “Family dynamic itself can be a challenge, and now you’re throwing in a memory disease that brings its challenges and emotions that you never knew about. If everyone isn’t on the same page, there can be fear, confusion and separation, and it can become muddled. That doesn’t make a good environment for the patient to be at the center.”
Families should also be eager to consult the care community their loved one lives at. Care professionals can help by giving insight into their life in the community, as well as engage family and staff in unique ways, Eatman said.
“It is about engagement,” he explained. “We charge every member of the team to be part of the plan development and execution, from the chefs to staff and caregivers and even housekeepers. Whoever can find that little detail or spark. Anyone that steps foot into and interacts with their life, their goal is to exchange with residents and learn something.”
But ultimately, Suva-Surovi said a successful care plan lies in learning as much as possible.
“You’ve got this diagnosis so the next thing is to learn as much as you can, ask questions, attend seminars, find people going through this too, reach out to community organizations, etc. Know you aren’t alone in the process. It may be scary, but you aren’t alone.”