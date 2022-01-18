Moving a loved one into a memory care community can be stressful and challenging. A person may need to go to one of these communities when their dementia or Alzheimer’s has progressed to a detrimental point. Because they may not be in a good state of mind, it is important that their loved ones do their research and find the memory care community that is best for them.
Chera Ihnat, director of community relations at Kemper House in Highland Heights and Strongsville; Janet Kodrich, director of residential sales and marketing at Menorah Park in Beachwood; and April Suva-Surovi, business development specialist for Arden Courts in Cleveland, said there are a few important pieces of information that families should get before committing to a new community.
When Suva-Surovi has conversations with family members she always asks them about the “three S’s”: sleep, security and stress. While you’re taking care of your loved one, are they sleeping? Are you sleeping? Are they up all night? Are they keeping you up all night?
She said it is difficult to be there for a loved one if you cannot get adequate sleep. Security is important, as being at risk of wandering or falls could mean it’s time to move to a memory care community, Suva-Surovi said. Stress can refer to the amount of caretaker burden that is placed on the family member and if they feel they cannot properly care for their loved one, that is a sign that it is time to relocate, she added.
Suva-Surovi tells families to begin the search process for a memory care community when they first get the diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s.
“Knowledge is power,” she said. “So knowing ahead of time what could come and having plans in place for that is important. Maybe they’re involved in a support group, and maybe their doctor tells them how to be prepared. Know what’s out there, know what facilities are out there, know what a memory care facility looks like and how it’s different from regular assisted living.”
In the early stages of this process, Ihnat said you should know what resources are available. Sometimes, people are not ready to move right into a facility in the early stage, she said.
“We have a lot of families who start out with daycare maybe two or three times a week just so they can go run errands and get their grocery shopping done,” Ihnat said. “In order to be a good caregiver you need to be in good mental status. So sometimes just having a home care aid come in and run out to the store. A lot of families like our daycare program because their loved ones are getting stimulation and socialization.”
Kodrich said one of the key components is communication. Sometimes, she said, prospective families get the full tour, everything will be going along smoothly, and then a question will arise. Even if it is a small question, Kodrich said it can be frustrating if you don’t know which key personnel to ask.
“The key personnel could be the housekeeper, the nurse or the administrator,” she said. “And when people tour here, we make sure they know who the key people are. So if they have a question about housekeeping, they know exactly who to call. It eliminates their frustration when they’re calling from phone number to phone number until they get the right answer to a question that they have.”
Ihnat said people should also understand their financial situation. She will have people call and ask if their health insurance pays for memory care. She stressed that planning early is very important, adding she bought long term care insurance when she was 30 years old.
“Not everybody is in that situation, but I’ve worked in this business, so I understood,” Ihnat said. “I once found out someone had been in assisted living for a couple of years and never had applied for their veteran benefits. We try to educate all of our families to be aware of what’s out there. There are resources available. Talk to people, because they could be getting some services that they don’t even know about.”
When the families come and tour Menorah Park, Kodrich said one thing that resonates positively is not just that the staff knows the residents’ names, but that the residents know the staff members’ names as well.
“Because then there’s that comfort, there’s a connection, and it really resonates with the warmth,” Kodrich said. “And you’ll see that connection, smiles and dialogue. There’s a true empathy, connection and heartfelt want to help. As we’ve gone through this pandemic, I’ve really seen a lot of heartfelt wear and tear on the staff because they just are like that son or daughter to that resident. When somebody does fall ill or does not return back to the facility, it’s really hard on the staff and that’s because they care.”