Menorah Park in Beachwood honored Rick Rivitz, immediate past chair of the Menorah Park Foundation, with the Irving Stone Award at its R.H. Myers patio on July 24.
The Irving Stone Award recognizes a Menorah Park Foundation supporter who has demonstrated commitment to the foundation’s mission through supporting or leading projects that enhance Menorah Park’s services, according to a news release.
The award was created in memory of Irving Stone, who was the founder of American Greetings and a member of the Menorah Park Foundation board. It was established with the intent of reflecting Stone’s warmth, intellect, philanthropy, leadership and dedication to causes that held meaning to him, the release said.
“This (award) truly describes Rick’s decades of serving Menorah Park through a variety of roles; most recently through the dedication as longstanding chair of the Menorah Park Foundation,” Ken Marblestone, chair of the Menorah Park Foundation board, said in the release.
Joel Fox, retired chief development officer of Menorah Park, shared memories and appreciation for Rivitz and presented him with the award.
“I recall a favorite Pirkei Avot text which in part states, find a mentor and require a friend, judge on merits and not deficits,” Fox said at the event, according to the release. “One person who represents all three is rare. Rick was a mentor, teacher, guide and supporter and was brilliant with strategic approaches to community issues.”
Don Scherzer, vice chair of the Menorah Park Foundation board, also expressed gratitude for Rivitz’s dedication to the community, the release said, and generations of Rivitz’s family were present to celebrate his receipt of the award.