Residents of R.H. Myers Apartments and Wiggins Place were treated to a pre-Rosh Hashanah concert and activities with appreciation to the students and teachers of Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood for spending a recent afternoon with the Menorah Park communities.

The program is made possible through the Better Together program.

Teachers facilitated the event with after-concert activities including student interviews of the residents and an art project.

After a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two generations shared their enthusiasm for being together once again to share about rich holiday traditions and life in general.

Better Together is a national movement involving 3,000 teens and 2,500 seniors each year nationally, and its relationships fulfill and embody the Jewish value of honoring the elderly, a mitzvah that brings generations closer to their Jewish roots, according to a news release.

Rabbi Akiva Feinstein, Menorah Park’s director of spiritual living, helped to bring these and other intergenerational groups to the campus.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you