Residents of R.H. Myers Apartments and Wiggins Place were treated to a pre-Rosh Hashanah concert and activities with appreciation to the students and teachers of Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood for spending a recent afternoon with the Menorah Park communities.
The program is made possible through the Better Together program.
Teachers facilitated the event with after-concert activities including student interviews of the residents and an art project.
After a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two generations shared their enthusiasm for being together once again to share about rich holiday traditions and life in general.
Better Together is a national movement involving 3,000 teens and 2,500 seniors each year nationally, and its relationships fulfill and embody the Jewish value of honoring the elderly, a mitzvah that brings generations closer to their Jewish roots, according to a news release.
Rabbi Akiva Feinstein, Menorah Park’s director of spiritual living, helped to bring these and other intergenerational groups to the campus.