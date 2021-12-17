ADVERTORIAL
More choices. Complete care. Live empowered.
From independent apartments to assisted living to skilled nursing, rehabilitation, memory care and more, no one offers better, more complete aging services than Menorah Park. We are the only nonprofit senior living community with a mission that puts the Jewish community first.
We improve lives, with a focus on each individual’s preferences, values and motivations. Our health care organization continually evolves to meet the needs of all in our community. With more choices in health care services and residential options, we help every resident fulfill their goals and continue their personal story of successful aging.
Whether it’s on our Beachwood campus or campus in Chagrin Valley, our expert teams are invested in a strength-based approach to help residents experience a highest possible quality of life.
Organizations including Newsweek, the Mather Lifeways Institute on Aging, the American Society on Aging, the International Council on Active Aging and the American Health Care Association have recognized Menorah Park for our standard of excellence. We are honored to continue to help our community live empowered, better, more complete lives through comprehensive care.
Nancy Sutula, Menorah Park Vice President of Residential Services
Menorah Park
27100 Cedar Road
Beachwood, OH 44122
MenorahPark.org • 216-831-6500