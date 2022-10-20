Making efforts to keep the cognitive functions of seniors sharp can be helpful as their minds and memories age. Therefore, senior living facilities are tasked with the responsibility of offering activities to their residents that engage their brains and promote continued learning and social interactions.
Jessica Pope, director of life enrichment at Menorah Park in Beachwood, Adena McGowan, memory care director at Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls, and April Suva Surovi, community relations specialist at Arden Courts in Bainbridge Township, Parma, Westlake and Bath Township, discussed the benefits of mind exercises for seniors and how they help sustain their overall well-being.
“There are many studies that suggest that people who experience the best mental strength exhibit these habits: engaging in regular physical activity, pursuing intellectually stimulating activities like playing a musical instrument, staying socially active, managing stress, eating healthy and sleeping well,” Pope said.
She said that associating with higher-functioning peers tends to elevate a person’s mental and emotional functioning. In addition, aging brains can be impacted by mental health, sensory health, medication side effects, and how engaged they are in familiar and novel activities.
Any kind of activity helps promote brain stimulation, she pointed out. The effects the activities have on a senior depend on their preferences and abilities. For this reason, it is important for senior care communities to practice person-centered care because it ensures there is something enjoyable for everyone.
“Providing a broad range of activities that engage people on every level is critical for mental, emotional and spiritual well-being,” Pope noted.
She said regularly scheduled activities like exercise, reading, socializing, holiday events, playing cards or board games, singing, watching movies, doing trivia, exploring languages and cultures, going on field trips, doing spiritual living programs, participating in intergenerational programs, making arts and crafts, and gardening ensure that a broad range of pastimes are offered so everyone can find something they like.
As of recent times, it has also become important to promote cognitive function through technology, she added.
“As we learned through COVID, we can utilize technology to maintain social function by setting up video calls,” Pope said. “We can activate games on tablets for our residents in social isolation, encourage independence by providing residents with the ability to have access to Wi-Fi and devices to enable learning and communication, as well as entertainment.”
She pointed out that it is vital for activities organizers in senior living communities to listen to the changing interests of their residents and provide resources and opportunities to pursue them.
“We should also proactively become aware of new trends and actively discover interests,” she said.
In addition to promoting cognitive function, such activities also foster healthy social and emotional engagement, she said.
“It is proven that when a resident is engaged in activities like these that it can improve confidence, communication skills, independence, self-awareness and awareness of others, concentration and attention skills,” Pope explained. “Emotional intelligence is a very important part of all of our aging phases.”
Providing the resources and assistance for residents to create their own programs is also critical, she pointed out. This allows them to express themselves independently and pursue their interests thoroughly and in their own preferred ways. They may also benefit from collaborating with each other on these kinds of endeavors.
“Peer-to-peer programming is a wonderful way to empower tenants and create a culture of competence and community support,” Pope said.
As people age, their brains, like their bodies, begin to slow down and it becomes increasingly difficult to take in, retain and learn new information, McGowan pointed out, adding that it is important to understand the differences between normal aging and what may be early signs of dementia.
Seniors’ minds and bodies can be kept sharp through stimulating social, cultural, educational and fitness activities, she said.
“Assisted living and memory care programs are specifically designed to offer engaging opportunities that are tailored to meet the residents’ needs based on where they are in their aging process,” she said.
She suggested that seniors memorize a new fact each day and do things like play chess or bridge, write their life story, do crossword puzzles, pursue music or art, design a new garden layout, read or join a book club.
“When reading out loud, we form auditory links in our memory pathways,” McGowan explained. “We remember ourselves saying it out loud, and so not only form visual, but also auditory links.”
Taking part in these activities can also help promote social wellbeing, she added.
“Being engaged in a group program or experience with others helps you to have a sense of connection and belonging, which has been proven to be beneficial for your overall health,” McGowan stated.
At the age of 40, people’s brains start shrinking, Suva Surovi pointed out.
“What that means, for so many different reasons, we are going to continuously need to keep working our brains,” she said.
Exercising one’s brain is important because aging brains don’t absorb or recall information as quickly, she said.
Suva Surovi said that engagement with peers helps promote brain exercise and can be achieved through spending time at community senior centers or going out to eat.
In addition, people can play brain games, which create new neurons and connections in the brain by individualized activity, she said.
Such activities may be doing word puzzles, reading, playing a musical instrument or learning a new language, she said.
“New things are most important, versus things that we always do, which are great, but continuously doing things that are difficult and challenging because that is really when (they are) creating new neurons and pathways in the brain,” Suva Surovi said.