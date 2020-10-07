Getting older is difficult. With health and lifestyle changes coming from every direction, seniors can get stuck in their ways – not wanting to listen to anyone, even if they’re coming from a place of love.
According to Nadine Glatley, owner of Rent a Daughter in Cleveland, and Chera Ihnat, director of community relations at Kemper House in Highland Heights, stubbornness in aging adults is a common reaction to ever-changing care needs.
“You see it all the time, seniors being resistant and stuck in their ways,” Glatley said. “They see themselves still as prominent people in their life. And when a child sits down and says they need changes for their peace of mind or their safety, it can be hard.”
This is especially difficult for memory care patients, who might not know why these changes are happening around them, Ihnat explained. In these cases, even the family might have trouble making the right decisions for them.
“I find that the power of attorney nine times out of 10 is having trouble making the right decisions for them and they want to see what their aging loved one wants to do,” she said. “But, usually in memory care, we’re beyond that point and they need to take charge now.”
Discussing lifestyle and care changes with aging adults, especially those with developing memory issues, should be done while they are still lucid, Ihnat said.
“It’s just important to take baby steps as it can be harder on the family than the senior themselves, especially if they think they’re right,” she added.
This is when setting boundaries comes in handy, Glatley said. Families should band together with their loved one’s caregiver, showing a united front so no one person can be blamed for any changes.
“I benefit from having the family stand behind me,” she noted. “If something is going on, it is better to have that come from the child instead of the caregiver. We want to be a friend – we don’t want to come in and be the rule maker. But if a child says it, the parent might be more willing to be on board, for example. It is about having those open lines of communication.”
Ihnat agreed that family members and caregivers should work to be on the same page when dealing with an overall confused or stubborn family member. But what is even more important is treating the senior adult with dignity and involving them in decisions when possible, she added.
“It’s important that (the senior adult) is involved at some level before they can’t help lay out their plans for the future,” she explained. “But that can go both ways. Once an adult gets stubborn, they can say ‘we already discussed this’ but now the plans need to be changed because their condition has changed, too. Sometimes, stubbornness can also be rooted in confusion.”
Glatey said family members and caregivers should never talk down on an aging adult, even if they are pushing back on plans that will benefit them.
“You should address it with a question, like if something is OK, or if they could try it and see what they think after some time,” she noted. “You put the authority in them, but advise them nicely and in a loving tone and caring manner. It’s about still having them feel like they are in charge, but giving them ideas to help them cooperate with your wishes. At the end of the day, being abrasive is not going to get you anywhere. It’s about being a team and building trust.”
Both professionals said engaging in an honest conversation from the get-go is the best route, especially if this is the family’s first time dealing with a stubborn senior adult.
“I would talk about the current situation and how they think it is going,” Ihnat said. “Do you find that you’re able to perform your daily activities and care for yourself in the way you deserve to be cared for? Can you do it yourself without putting yourself in danger? Have a real conversation about what is going on at home when people aren’t around.”
Glatley added, “It’s about being proactive and trying to make it work before the inevitable happens. Talking to them and understanding them, putting ourselves in their shoes and letting them know you’re there for them. It makes a difference. Parents don’t want to burden their kids at the end of the day.”