Over 80% of Americans over the age of 75 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Now that most of those that are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 are vaccinated, many people feel more comfortable going out in public again.
Tamar Cooper, director of behavioral health services at Benjamin Rose Institute in Cleveland, and Marina Markovich, community relations coordinator at Council Gardens in Cleveland Heights, said it is important to keep yourself safe while enjoying activities again.
Right now, Markovich said Council Gardens recommends everyone to be cautious about getting out. She still encouraged people to wear masks, both at Council Gardens and when they go out. She also recommended keeping social distance and to try to avoid any indoor activities as much as possible.
“We always have masks on hand,” Markovich said. “If somebody forgets to wear them, we will always distribute them. So, whether it’s our residents, or visitors, everybody is masked. If we have any type of activity here, we limit the amount of participants. We keep social distance. Even if we want to distribute some food here, we don’t do anything in our dining room. We take it to the residents’ apartments.”
If you have a primary physician, Cooper recommended speaking to them, because they know your health record best. There are some older adults who are very robust and healthy, while others may have aches and pains. Diseases such as the flu are still prevalent and can strike anybody. Your doctor will advise you on things such as getting the flu or shingles shot, she said.
“This can be a time to rejoice,” Cooper said. “You can see some of the people that you haven’t seen in a long time. You can see some relatives and friends. Some of the senior centers are opening back up. It’s just a great way to get out before the really cold weather kind of keeps us locked in doors.”
While being cautious, Council Gardens has hosted a few events in the past month.
“We have had a couple of concerts here,” Markovich said. “Last week, we had a concert with students from Cleveland Institute of Music. Then there was a klezmer concert for the Jewish holidays. We have a jazz concert at the end of month. Everybody’s very happy to participate. But everybody’s masked and cautious. We try to bring something for people to be happy about.”
As people start to return to a sense of relative normality, Cooper said it’s natural to feel nervous. This is an experience that none of us have been through before, and she said she is glad that people are getting vaccinated. She added going out to socialize and going out in public is a very healthy step.
“But again, given the nature of the environment, it’s a good idea that, as seniors ease their way back into, say, maybe going to a restaurant, you can take your mask along with you,” Cooper said. “It doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Also, be aware that some places want you to have a mask while some don’t. Some doctors’ offices require that. So have that mask with you just in case you need it.”
Because the last 18 months have been so unusual, people are coming out of it with depression, anxiety and even post-traumatic stress disorder. If that worry and depression becomes excessive, Cooper encourages people to talk to a mental health professional and reach out to Benjamin Rose’s intake number at 216-791-8000.
Cooper said some people say, “‘Well, how do I know I’m having these problems.’ You don’t need to know. That’s why professionals are here. So call up and talk to someone.”