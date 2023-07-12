As people age, their cognitive skills begin to slow. This makes it more difficult for them to process information and control impulsivity. Many scammers take advantage of this vulnerability among seniors and target them.
Shalom Plotkin, owner of Right at Home Cleveland East, and Crysta Willis, community outreach coordinator at Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging in Cleveland, spoke about common scams and how to avoid them.
“We had a caregiver who was caring for a woman with some dementia and our client asked our caregiver if she would give her a ride to her local branch, to her bank, and the caregiver said, ‘Sure, I’ll take you wherever you want to go. Why do you want to go,’” Plotkin recalled. “It’s a little bit out of the normal.”
The client told the caregiver she’d received a call from her “son” who needed her to bail him out from jail, he went on. The caregiver, knowing the client did not have a son, told the client the bank was “closed for a holiday” in order to protect her from her money being stolen; then called the client’s power of attorney and they decided to change the client’s phone number.
“The caregiver basically changed the subject and started talking about her daughter who does actually love her very much but isn’t local, so we were able to get past it, but it could potentially have been very sad for our client to believe that her son has been arrested or something else and so we were just trying to protect her in a sensitive way,” he explained.
The most common scams are those in which scammers attempt to compromise seniors’ identities, Plotkin noted.
“They’re trying to gain access to their contacts on their phone, so then they’ll send more phishing emails once they’ve gotten into one computer or one account, and then it grows and spreads from there,” he said.
Fake charities are also common scams, but Charity Navigator can help people determine whether a charity that reaches out to them is legitimate, Plotkin said.
If a senior is contacted with requests for money or other goods, Plotkin suggested they go to a trusted loved one to help them determine whether the request is real or fake.
Willis said seniors are slower to think and this causes them to act impulsively in ways they may later regret, such as giving their information to scammers.
“They’re slow with their thinking and that’s how (scammers) capitalize on that,” she explained.
Willis said common scams include romance scams, grandparent scams in which a fake grandchild will reach out to them and tell them they need money because they are going to jail, and taking benefits off food stamp cards at smaller grocery stores.
Talking to seniors about avoiding scams can be difficult, she pointed out.
“A lot of times, it’s (hard) because no matter how much you talk to them, they still end up allowing themselves to be scammed,” Willis said. “My father is 90, he stays with me and I always tell him, ‘Just don’t answer the phone’ because they have the thing out where the people on the phone just try to get you to say ‘yes’ to (them).”
One of Willis’ biggest pieces of advice for seniors is to never say the word “yes” when on the phone with a possible scammer because they may be recording the senior’s voice and may later use their recorded “yes” as evidence that they consented to something which they did not. These “yesses” are often obtained by the scammer asking if the senior can hear them, so Willis suggested instead replying with, “I can hear you”.
Another thing that can be helpful, especially for caretakers, is to get their elderly loved ones phones that have captions and transcriptions of phone conversations, so they can go back and read what words were exchanged between the senior and the scammer, she advised.
“I think it’s ridiculous how bad people get scammed,” Willis said.