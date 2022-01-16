Moving a loved one into a new senior living community can be stressful. It can provide extra challenges if the resident is moving from one senior living facility to another. This change can cause great amounts of stress to both the family and the resident.
Renee Bittner, community development director at Windsor Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care in Beachwood, and Ashley Coto, vice president of business development for Solivita Healthcare in Westlake, said there are ways the community and family can make this process as seamless as possible.
Bittner said a resident might need to move to a different community because their care needs changed. If their health declines, they may need a higher level of care than their current community offers. She added families need a lot of support for their loved one, as it’s a big transition where the family and community works hand in hand.
“Both of us work together to make sure that they know the appropriate items to bring, or the amount of space that they’re going to have in their new environment,” Bittner said. “That way, setting the environment up for their loved ones typically is less stressful for the moving in process.”
As for how this process begins, Coto said there are a couple different ways to go about it.
“As a family member of the resident, (I) would let the facility know that I was interested in looking elsewhere and see if that social worker can give me some ideas on where to begin my search, based on insurance coverage that the other facilities might be (in) network with,” Coto said. “Or if it’s because of a nursing need – it could be because they need memory care or they’re not getting along with somebody – maybe they know of a facility that has the services that the other person needs. I would use the resources at my fingertips.”
Coto said she would then do a Google search in a 10- or 15-mile radius from the home, or however far they’re willing to travel. She recommended taking a tour of facilities in the area and asking a lot of questions, including asking current residents of the facility if they enjoy being there.
“I’m a big believer that if you walk into a facility and you feel like this is a good move, then your gut is usually telling you correctly,” Coto said. “So, you have to feel out the facility and meet the teams. First impressions are always important. Are they warm, welcoming and inviting? Does it look like there are activities going on to make the residents feel happy and cared for? Those are good indicators when you’re on a tour.”
Bittner said this transition should be made as easily and comfortably as possible to limit the stress on the resident.
“It’s literally taking somebody out of their home and telling them they have to move to a new environment,” Bittner said. “It’s a new neighborhood, it’s new food, new everything. So you have to make sure that it’s as less stressful as possible to the loved one.”
A big part to making the loved one feel comfortable, Coto said, is giving them the opportunity to see the facility for themselves, even if it’s virtually, and giving them a chance to give their choice. Even if the resident is not of a sound mind, Coto said everybody should have an opportunity to feel they’re making that choice for themselves by seeing videos and hearing pros and cons of the prospective new facilities.
“I think giving somebody that dignity in the choice is a big component,” Coto said. “Show them pictures and write down the list of pros and cons. And then once they do move in, bring as many personal items initially as possible, whether that’s blankets, pictures, knickknacks, their TV and the remote that they’re comfortable with. Make them feel like that is their home still.”