Resort Lifestyle Communities recently opened Hudson Meadows, a new retirement community in Hudson, for adults ages 55 and over seeking independent living options.
Located at 1275 Barlow Road, the community offers 128 apartments for rent in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom options for a monthly price that includes utilities and no buy-in fee or long-term leases. Also included in the monthly price are on-site staff, live-in managers, 24/7 emergency call system, appointment transportation, concierge services and valet parking.
“Our research indicated there was a significant need for independent senior living communities in the area,” Steve Mueller, COO of Resort Lifestyle Communities, said in a news release.
“Hudson Meadows offers a
life-enriching lifestyle with all the conveniences of home and provides peace of mind to residents’ families and loved ones. We’re thrilled to bring all-inclusive retirement to the ‘jewel’ of Northeast Ohio.”
The community also features an in-house bank, general store, business center, pharmacy, salon, fitness center, game room and a 150-seat theater.
Other amenities include a happy hour lounge, dining room and a dining program that offers a variety of dining experiences including full-service, casual buffet, on-the-go snacks and room service. Residents also have access to daily health and wellness programming, social invitations, activities and a travel program.
For more information about Hudson Meadows, visit hudsonmeadowsretirement.com or call 330-653-2053.