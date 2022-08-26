Socialization is a key factor in the overall well-being of residents in senior living facilities. Interaction with others wards off loneliness, engages their mental and physical presence, and reduces stress and anxiety. In recent years, senior living facilities have had to adapt to the safety precautions set forth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those facilities are returning to hosting social events while still adhering to safety practices.
Susan Busko, life enhancement manager at Laurel Lake Retirement Community in Hudson, and Beth Septer, vice president of sales and marketing at Menorah Park in Beachwood, talked about the benefits of social interactions for residents and how to make sure everyone stays safe.
“We’re holding programs, but we’re still very cautious with bringing outsiders in,” Busko said. “We do have limited programming with outside intervention but our assisted living (residents) can come into our independent living area for programs, as do our skilled nursing (residents).”
While the independent living area is mask optional, all outsiders are required to have their temperatures taken upon entrance, she said, adding the seniors have been very excited to be able to socialize again.
“They love it,” Busko said. “They have been really excited to have more programming going on and the opportunity to attend events in and out of the facilities.”
These events include music and lectures, as well as field trips to concerts on the Green in Hudson, Blossom Music Center and Porthouse Theatre. In the summer, they also enjoy going outside, she said.
“I think as time goes on, people are just getting used to the idea of people coming down with COVID, so they’re not as afraid anymore and they know that’s something that is probably going to be inevitable for a while,” Busko stated.
I think people are starting to see more normal activities going on and we’re offering more opportunities to get out and rejoin cultural events, she said.
“Attending social events for our seniors really is an important function of connectivity,” Septer said. “It also brings this sense of spice and gusto and livelihood.”
Septer explained these social events are the foundations of connectivity, something which people went without for a long period of time when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“An important component of human beings is being able to have physical touch and an emotional connection,” she noted. “So when we’re able to bring our seniors together in activities – large or small groups – they have the ability to reconnect with their friends, with their family and that, overall, truly enhances their mental well-being, their physical and their emotional health.”
Septer said they adhere to safety guidelines such as social distancing, screening and encouraging those who are not feeling well to refrain from attending social events.
“I think the most important piece of that is following those guidelines; masking, social distancing and then of course, if they’re not feeling well, we ask that they do not participate in those group events,” she explained.
Bringing back a sense of community is something that has been at the forefront of their minds, Septer stated.
“We’ve tried our best but certainly, on a large scale, we haven’t been able to reconnect with our immediate community until recently,” she said.
She noted, in an effort to connect with the outside community, they are hosting a summer barbecue and inviting all residents of the campus, as well as families, to attend.
“We have recognized that one of the most important things we can do for our employees, for our residents and our families is start talking about how we re-engage, how we re-ignite that community feel and activity,” Septer said.