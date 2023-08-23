Many senior living communities have beauty salons on site to tend to the hair, nail and cosmetic needs of residents. Having these resources within their communities can help seniors look good and feel good, which helps boost confidence and socialization.
Kathy Schreiner, sales and marketing director at Rose Senior Living in Beachwood, and Maurissa Thomas, co-owner of The Golden Room Salon which is slated to open Oct. 1 at Hudson Meadows Retirement Community in Hudson, discussed how beauty salons at senior living communities serve residents.
“I think as residents are aging, it might be more difficult for them to get out,” Shreiner said. “Who doesn’t like to feel beautiful and go get their hair done or their nails done? For as long as I remember, there’s always been beauty shops within communities.”
Access to beauty salons within senior living communities offers convenience for the residents, Schreiner pointed out. It gives them a feeling of independence because they have the autonomy to schedule their own appointments. It is also convenient for the loved ones of residents because they don’t need to worry about taking the resident out of the community to go get their hair or nails done.
“I think it’s nice to have that flexibility and to have that independence, regardless of their limitations and their mobility, that they can just pick up a phone and call down to the concierge and say, ‘Hey, I’d like to schedule a hair appointment,’ and book it themselves,” she said.
For female residents, a shampoo and set is the most requested service, she noted.
“We have some residents older and some younger,” Schreiner said. “Sometimes, they’re still getting perms, although I don’t see as many perms (anymore). It’s more the shampoo and set. Sometimes they’re getting a coloring and then we do men’s haircuts as well.”
Offerings such as manicures, pedicures and massages round out the spectrum of services senior living community salons offer, giving them a spa-like feel, she mentioned. Residents feel good when they have the opportunity to be pampered by one or many of these services.
Thomas, who will run The Golden Room Salon with her sisters, specializes in permanent makeup. Her sisters specialize in hair and nails.
Permanent makeup is the process of tattooing things like eyeliner, eyebrows and lip color onto the face, Thomas said. The ink lasts about a year and clients return annually to have it reapplied. It helps save them the hassle of drawing on eyeliner and eyebrows, and applying lipstick, each day.
Thomas said permanent makeup services have become increasingly popular among seniors and noted that most of her clients are over 55 years old.
“Everybody wants to look good,” Thomas said. “If you look good, you feel good. A lot of the older ladies that come in, they don’t have any eyebrows (because of) either one of two things. With age, they’ve fallen out or, when they were younger, the trend was really in for super skinny eyebrows so they plucked all their eyebrows off and they never grew back.”
Eyebrows shape the face, she noted. They help a person look more awake and youthful.
“It really just gives them a confidence boost,” Thomas said. “People want to make their routine short, so not having to do that makeup every day is super helpful.”
Seniors also enjoy the company that comes along with going to a salon, she pointed out. They get to spend time with the salon specialists and other residents. They may even bring visiting family members and friends with them to salon appointments.
“It’s kind of like a girls day,” Thomas said. “I think that they enjoy to be able to talk to younger people. All of my older clients, we always have a great session. My sessions last usually two to two and a half hours, and we’re talking the whole time. They’re always giving good advice and they’re just great. They’re my favorite clients to have.”