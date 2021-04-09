Many Americans might have an unflattering view of senior living communities. Stereotypes of depressing facilities and sad residents have made their way into popular culture for decades. However, those preconceived notions could not be farther from the truth, according to those that help run these communities.
Marina Markovich, community relations coordinator at Council Gardens in Cleveland Heights, and Bob Pontius, director of business development and marketing art Danbury Senior Living in Broadview Heights, said independent senior living centers offer a sense of community for its residents.
At Danbury, the entire facility is registered as an assisted living center, but residents only need to pay for assisted living if they need it.
“We have folks who move into an apartment with a full kitchen and be fully independent,” Pontius said. “They still drive, go play golf a couple of days a week, all that fun stuff. But after a couple of years, as their care needs progress – maybe they need medication management, maybe they need help with a shower – that’s when the assisted living part can kick in. And then you pay for that, per level of need. But you’re still in the same apartment.”
But whether someone is part of the independent living or assisted living program, Markovich said Council Gardens takes care of maintenance or other needs for all residents. This is something that residents may have needed to handle on their own in their previous homes.
“They don’t have to worry about services for their maintenance,” Markovich said. “It’s just one phone call, and our staff is there to assist them. We have a social worker, we have a service coordinator on staff. So, if something happens, and they need assistance and they can not take care of something, they can come here so somebody can advocate for them or help them obtain needed services.”
While some senior citizens might prefer the comfort of their current home, Pontius asks an important question to those still on the fence: “How much of that house do you really live in?”
Pontius said people can benefit from downsizing, especially if they haven’t used certain rooms or floors in years. Additionally, senior living communities satisfy the “three S’s” are important: security, safety and socialization, he said.
“It’s this conundrum that we have in America,” Pontius said. “We fight for independence. We want to be on our own and we see that as a goal. But, then we’re miserable because we’re alone. You should see the crowd at our Springwood building. It’s like a big dorm room for seniors. They’re constantly doing something. Ten o’clock every morning you know there’s gonna be a group of them down in the coffee room getting coffee and just chit-chatting and socializing.”
Pontius said residents set up an indoor mini golf game a few weeks ago. The golf course ran up and down the hallways and even in the elevators.
Meanwhile, Council Gardens started a writing program with Literary Cleveland in 2018, where residents wrote their own poems and other creative works. This is just one of many things residents can pursue, Markovich said.
“We have a couple residents who started gardening, or who started painting,” Markovich said. “They never painted before. But last year, a couple of people – when they were in their apartment and couldn’t leave their apartment because of the pandemic – they started painting. We have artwork all over the place in practically every office.
“Council Gardens is famous for its gardening program. ... In our facility, we have people with mobility disabilities who can participate in the gardening program. They used to garden when they had their own houses and now we provide them with the opportunity here. So, in addition to healthy activity in the fresh air, they can enjoy organic food during summertime. They can grow their own food, grow their own tomatoes, eggplants, peppers, and berries.”
Pontius said prospective residents and their loved ones should always make note of the current residents’ mood when they are touring a potential new community.
“When you’re shopping, talk to the directors,” Pontius said. “Get a gut feeling, but also pay attention to the surroundings. If the people who live there just kind of shuffle past you with their eyes down, that’s kind of a sign. But if they walk right up to you and look you in the eye and say, ‘Hi, how are you? Are you thinking of moving here?’ That shows you they’re happy and they want you to move there because it’s a good place.”
Markovich said socialization and community are vital for the quality of life of everyone, but especially senior citizens.
“It’s wonderful,” she said. “The most important thing here is a sense of community. A lot of people who were isolated, who lived by themselves, they managed to find new friends here. They established new relationships here. This year, when everybody was isolated, it’s such a nice feeling that there is support. Somebody you might not see on a regular basis, but you know that the person is just one phone call away.”