Some seniors may be apprehensive about moving into a senior living community. Even if that community is considered to be independent living, where residents don’t have to follow a tight structure, it can be challenging to move from a home you’ve known for years to a new community.
Kelly Jo Hinrichs, vice president of marketing for Resort Lifestyle Communities in Hudson; Barbara Mervine, executive director of Council Gardens in Cleveland Heights; and Heather Sheller, community relations director at Gates Mills Club in Mayfield Heights, said there are many advantages to moving into an independent living community.
Sheller said those that usually look to move to an independent living community are those that are isolated at home and don’t get much socialization.
“Maybe their only activities would be watching television, having Meals on Wheels delivered and family checking in on them,” Sheller said. “That’s usually when folks are ready for assisted living. The difference between assisted living and independent living is that folks that are going into assisted living need more hands-on care. … the independent folks aren’t quite there yet. They can do those things for themselves. But they just need some help with cooking, cleaning, laundry, and being around other people.”
Hinrichs said many other reasons exist why someone might want to move to a community like this, including a life-changing event.
“It could be losing a driver’s license, the loss of a loved one or a spouse, or looking for companionship and camaraderie,” she said. “Perhaps they’re living alone, and they’re becoming lonely. Or they might just be tired of the upkeep of a home. Each family would have a different reason for looking to make that transition. The kind of support they might need from a retirement community depends on the reason.”
There are differences between independent senior living versus other types of communities such as assisted living or memory care, according to Mervine.
“(Independent living) is similar to your own home,” Mervine said. “You go and come when you want. Assisted living is a more regimented kind of life. You’re not bound by regulations at independent living, aside from the normal regulations and laws of society. You do what you want, when you want, within the bounds of societal norms.”
Mervine did add, however, that there are certain conditions someone must meet in order to live at an independent community.
“To live independently, you have to be able to dress yourself and wash yourself,” Mervine said. “It’s totally different from assisted living. It’s called ‘activities of daily living.’ As long as you can do those, take care of yourself and walk, then you would not want assisted living.”
Sheller said seniors can sometimes feel like they are a burden to their family when the family has to come over and make meals or set up a medication reminder. When they move into independent living or even assisted living, they feel valuable, she said. Sheller added there are opportunities to volunteer and even help their neighbors in these communities.
Another big advantage is nutrition, Sheller said. While the older generation may have made big meals for their families when they had families at home, she said they tend not to cook great meals for themselves when they’re alone.
“They may have Lean Cuisine that they heat up in the microwave, but it’s not really nutritional,” she said. “When they move into independent living, and their meals are provided for them, they come down to the main dining room. They’re interacting with other seniors and they’re having good nutrition. That can improve their mental health, their overall physical health and just give them that sense of socialization again.”