It is a common goal among senior living facilities to make sure residents have a comfortable and familiar environment. One of the ways many institutions do this is offering grooming amenities to their seniors. Many places have salons and spas to encourage confidence and relaxation.
David Dodson, vice president of sales and marketing at HarborChase Senior Living, which is being built in Shaker Heights, and Kim Wilfong, executive director at Cardinal Court Assisted Living and Memory Care in Strongsville, discussed the grooming amenities enjoyed by their residents and the benefits they receive by being pampered.
“We do things a little bit differently than a lot of our competitors out there in the marketplace,” Dodson noted. “Most assisted living communities, what they do is they have a salon space that they lease out to a company and that company comes in and provides all the grooming for the community. At HarborChase, we actually employ our own, what we call, director of resident beautification.”
The director of resident beautification’s job is to provide all of the salon services, such as haircuts, styling, coloring and other hair treatments, as well as manicures, pedicures and facials, Dodson said.
“They’ll also do some other things like going through the community and just checking to make sure everybody looks good,” Dodson noted. “In our memory care neighborhood, they’ll go in and make sure that people are dressed appropriately and wearing the right kind of matching outfits.”
Dodson said the director of resident beautification also works with the facilities’ teams to identify how people dress and how to make sure that everybody looks and feels their best each day.
“(Residents) love it,” he noted. “They can’t wait for their appointment here.”
The facilities occasionally have “princess days” in which grandchildren will come to join the seniors for spa treatments, Dodson stated.
“One of the great things about it (is) we employ our own individuals to do this,” he explained. “During COVID, for example, when everything was shut down, nobody could get a haircut. Well, our residents could because we had our own employees there in the community that were able to provide those grooming services.”
Cardinal Court has an onsite salon and a beautician, Renee Lent, who goes in on Tuesdays to do hair, beard trims, nails and more, Wilfong said.
“This is her first time working with the dementia population and she really just took off,” she stated. “She’s very gentle and caring with our residents (and) understands some of their needs.”
Lent accommodates the physical needs of residents, for example, those who are unable to get into a salon chair, Wilfong said.
“We accommodate so we can make our residents feel really good,” she explained. Residents enjoy what they call “makeover Tuesday” when Lent is here, she added.
As far as care provided by staff members, Wilfong noted the life enrichment department, caregivers and volunteers do residents’ nails “all the time.”
“They absolutely love it,” she said. “We always make sure that they’re looking nice.”