More and more businesses are offering jobs to seniors who are of or past retirement age. Many companies feel their strong work ethic and dependability will be beneficial to their operations.
Michelle Simko, project director at AARP Foundation Senior Community Service Employment Program, discussed how employing older adults helps both the seniors and the companies who hire them.
“They’re looking for dependability, a good work ethic,” Simko said. “They do not tend to job hop, so they stay with the employer.”
She pointed out she sometimes hears employers say they just want people who will show up.
Many seniors are interested in security jobs where they greet people at entrances to buildings and direct them to where they need to go, food service jobs at schools, bus monitor jobs and some factory jobs, Simko said.
For older adults, working keeps them busy, gets them out of the house and prevents loneliness, Simko explained. Avoiding isolation has a myriad of health benefits, she said.
She said many seniors go to her in search of work because they are tired of sitting around and being alone.
“AARP has done research and they have equated isolation to smoking 15 cigarettes a day, so it really helps with a sense of purpose,” she said.
Boomers tend to identify with the work they do, so when they lose that work, they lose their sense of self, said.
“One of the beauties of the program is it helps people remember who they are, gives them a sense of purpose and helps with isolation,” Simko said. “It hits a lot of targets.”
Social interactions within their workplaces also benefit seniors by giving them peers and colleagues with whom they can check in and share stories and experiences, she said.
Getting a new job also forces them to go out and prepare to work, Simko said. This might include going out to interviews and shopping for new work clothes, she added.
“All of that is a catalyst for a person’s sense of wellbeing,” she said. “There’s a sense of community where you work, whether it’s shared lunches or outings you do as a group. So, I know that, even in our host agencies, they come to value the seniors and so it benefits them psychologically. Health-wise, there are good benefits for that as well.”
Because of their upbringings and experiences in the workforce when they were younger, many boomers value working for profit and are not very interested in volunteering, but still get gratification from helping others through working in jobs, she said.
Seniors may also be interested in finding jobs because their Social Security checks do not cover their costs of living, she said.
“They are getting a Social Security check anywhere from $700 to $1,000 a month and they need to supplement that income because you’re looking at food, housing, transportation, any incidentals that come up, your medicine,” she said. “So, they’re really struggling month to month.”
She said although some of these jobs offer benefits that can help supplement social security benefits, most seniors are not looking for work in the sole interest of benefits.
“Right now, there is a need for workers and so many employers are really looking to find people who are dependable, want to work, and so they’re expanding their purview of what they are looking for in a worker,” she said.
Companies used to look for college degrees, but have started shifting toward considering whether their open positions really require college degrees, said.
“I think employers are reworking what they’re looking for, what their requirements are (for) the job,” Simko said. “I think this all benefits seniors. I think they’ve been overlooked.”