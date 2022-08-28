Avenue at Lyndhurst Care and Rehabilitation Center activities department hosted staff and volunteers from Right at Home in Beachwood for an afternoon of song and dance on Aug. 23. Volunteers and staff members of both Right at Home and the Avenue at Lyndhurst led residents in dancing to a handful of well known crowd pleasers from “Electric Slide” to “Cupid Shuffle.”
It was the second senior dance event held at the Avenue at Lyndhurst, led by Right at Home’s owner, Rabbi Shalom Plotkin. Seventeen residents attended the event, a strong increase from the six residents who attended the last time it was held, according to Albert Budzon, activities director at the Avenue at Lyndhurst. He also said the first event had three volunteers leading the dance program and the second event had eight volunteer.
“This is probably one of the foremost activities that people get interested in,” Budzon said. “Even though they’re not really doing that much activity to it, they still really enjoy themselves.”
He noted the residents liven up to the different genres of music, some old and some new. They also enjoy the fresh flowers that Right at Home staff and volunteers bring to them at the beginning of the program. The dancing and the flowers make a great combo, he added.
“This was a wonderful activity,” said David Pearl, a volunteer dancer. “Did you see the smiles on their faces? Their smiles make me smile.”
The volunteers engaged with residents through holding their hands and leading them in common dance moves to songs like “YMCA” and “Cha-Cha Slide.”
“This is so much fun,” Plotkin said. “To see the look on the residents’ faces, it’s like party atmosphere for the rest of the afternoon, right through the med pass and into dinner. It’s going to be uplifting and you can see that people are much more engaged and just enjoying the day for what it is.”