Exercise has many benefits for people of all ages, and especially for seniors. Moving one’s body promotes physical wellbeing and, if they work out with other people such as family, friends or fellow gym-goers, it promotes social wellbeing, too.
The Cleveland Jewish News sat down with four members and one employee at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood to discuss how exercise contributes to the health and wellness of seniors.
Kate Toohig, director of wellness and engagement at The J
Age: 46
Residence: Woodmere
CJN: How does exercise benefit seniors?
Toohig: One of the big challenges for seniors is socialization. As they get older, a lot of seniors tend to isolate. Working out in a group setting gets them out among people, talking to people.
CJN: What advice do you have for a senior just getting started with exercise?
Toohig: Start simple. They don’t have to have a big plan or a workout plan. It can be as simple as a walk, just getting moving. You have to keep moving if you want to keep moving.
Colleen Hogan
Age: 60
Residence: University Heights
CJN: How has exercise benefited you?
Hogan: I think I’ve had some amazing physical benefits. I go to the group fitness classes and I try to go five to seven days a week, and I find that in these group fitness classes, I can push myself harder than if I was just working out alone.
CJN: What advice do you have for a senior just getting started with exercise?
Hogan: Don’t let embarrassment or fear hold you back. When you come to class, you can always modify. You don’t have to be doing everything the instructor is doing. You can do modifications and just take it slow and then, over the course of months, you’ll see improvement.
Judy Swimmer
Age: 70
Residence: Beachwood
CJN: How has exercise benefited you?
Swimmer: (Kickboxing) gives me a lot of confidence. I don’t worry about defending myself when I go anywhere. It gives me a great full-body workout. It works every muscle, including your heart because it’s exhausting. And it’s just very exhilarating.
CJN: What advice do you have for a senior just getting started with exercise?
Swimmer: I know it’s costly, but I almost think starting with a trainer who can teach you how to slowly work out (is wise) because I think the biggest deterrent is you walk into a place like this and you’re like, “I don’t know how to use these machines, I don’t know what to do, I don’t want to hurt myself.” And even if you just do it for three months, at least they can show you how to get started so you’re willing to come back.
Jerry Weissfeld
Age: 82
Residence: Lyndhurst
CJN: How has exercise benefited you?
Weissfeld: What I’ve found is that, since I’ve started here (is) as one gets older, you need to keep moving and using your body so that you don’t get stiff; and that there’s a lot of people that can’t move around too easily because they don’t bother to do anything.
CJN: How has your body have improved because of exercise?
Weissfeld: I have a herniated disc in my lower right back that I’ve had for years and, by keeping active out there, it’s easier for me just getting around.
Margie Zelman
Age: 93
Residence: Lyndhurst
CJN: How has exercise benefited you?
Zelman: It makes me feel good. I haven’t been here for a couple of weeks because of my leg and it’s really put me into a depression. It’s not just one exercise, it’s a combination. I do a class and then I walk the track for a mile or two, depending on how rough the class was.
CJN: What advice do you have for a senior just getting started with exercise?
Zelman: You have to start. You have to do something. You have to move. Even just walking. I started, I was in my 50s, and I started with line dancing.