With the pandemic and unpredictable winter weather, getting out and keeping fit are difficult for anyone, especially seniors.
Options have changed, but seniors can get creative, according to Beth McCullough, assistant fitness director at the Jewish Community of Greater Columbus in Columbus, and Megan Schardt, regional sales director of Atrium Living Centers Inc., which operates Landerbrook Transitional Care in Mayfield Heights.
“Many seniors relied upon indoor walking and fitness centers in past years to maintain an exercise regimen through the colder months,” Schardt said. “Unfortunately, this year the risks of the pandemic may limit this choice for many aged 65-plus. Not to fret, there are still plenty of activities that can be both safe and fun for seniors this year.”
Weather permitting, Schardt said seniors can walk outside to get fresh air. For those more adventurous and able, she suggested hiking, cross-country skiing and ice skating, too.
“Caution is always recommended with outside exercise as colder temperatures may limit the range of motion,” she said. “Always remain cautious of slippery terrain, be sure to dress in layers and don’t forget the sunscreen.”
McCullough said cardio isn’t the only thing for which seniors should make time.
“I always tell my seniors that while walking is good cardio exercise, it doesn’t help much with strength in their legs,” she explained. “When I do strength and fitness assessments on walkers, they are usually surprised by the lack of strength in their legs. So, they still need to do some strength exercises and there are tons they can do at home.”
Some of those exercises include sitting in a chair and standing up again, or sitting at the edge of a chair and picking your foot up and down.
McCullough also suggested keeping regular stretching routines and not to feel deterred if they don’t have weights.
“They can use canned foods or bags of rice, or fill up water bottles and use them as weights,” she said. “While it might not be the traditional dumbbells, I always tell my clients that doing something is better than doing nothing.”
Schardt and McCullough both said staying active in the winter is key to keeping a healthy lifestyle.
“For me, we should exercise not to get stronger, but to be able to get through our daily activities in a manner in which we’d like to,” McCullough explained. “But, what a lot of people don’t realize is our muscles, bones, circulatory system and nervous system are all interrelated. If we start to lose muscle, all of that goes downhill from there. As we can build muscle, we can also improve all of those systems. As we build muscle, we can also improve those systems. Exercising also helps release endorphins, which makes you feel better.”
Schardt said, “Remaining physically active year-round can add years to one’s life. Physical exercise increases the body’s immunity and ability to fight disease. This is especially important during the colder winter months, which are well associated with sickness.”
At Landerbrook, Schardt said residents are provided with therapy and rehabilitation services to recover and stay healthy following a hospital stay.
“As we help seniors regain strength after sickness or surgery, it’s a priority to ensure successes continue with a transition back home, and that daily lifestyle resumes,” she explained. “Landerbrook also works to educate patients and caregivers of seniors about healthy routines, including dietary, activity and medical.”
For clients at the Columbus JCC, McCullough said many choices exist. Classes are held on Zoom and recorded every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The recordings remain online. In person, all machines and equipment are spaced more than 6 feet apart, with a limit of 36 people inside at a time.
But keeping a routine can still be difficult. Keeping motivated is the first step to making it a habit, McCullough said.
“Doing something is better than doing nothing,” she said. “It is so important to just get up out of your chair and move before you just can’t. No one likes to be dependent on other people for their basic needs, and exercising is one of those things that will help people stay independent.”
Shaking things up is another way to inspire yourself, Schardt added.
“Creating variance in one’s fitness routine is not only important for overall health but also helps to avoid a loss of interest in exercise,” she said. “In addition to variance in routine, for those who struggle to keep a routine, it’s good to establish a measure of accountability.”