Whether you live in a nursing home or on your own, accessibility and safety are important to one’s comfort. This is especially true to seniors or people with disabilities.
Kathy Ondak, occupational therapist with Menorah Park in Beachwood, and Amy Wagner, director of rehab at Genesis, which is a contract company on site at Judson Manor in Cleveland, said there are many ways people can make their homes safer for themselves and family members.
Ondak recommended people schedule a home safety assessment with an occupational therapist.
“The therapists will look at all aspects of the house, starting with the entrance,” she said. “Seeing if the person can get up the steps, if they have steps at their entrance, if they need another rail, if they have one step into the apartment from a garage and maybe they need a grab bar placed at a specific place. And they would even look at the hallways. Are they free of throw rugs? What are the thresholds in the hallways? Can they get their walkers over them?”
Wagner said it is important to make sure the kitchen is safeguarded, as this is one of the more accident-prone areas of the home. She said people should make sure all of their pots and pans are easily accessible and can be safely retrieved. Wagner said she usually recommends people keep things at the height of their waist or on the lowest cabinet from the top so they can reach them easily or don’t have to bend over as far.
“We definitely recommend cleaning the spill up right away or having somebody clean it up for them,” Wagner said. “If they have a walker, we usually recommend that they get a tray and put it on their walker. You can buy walker trays. That way they can carry their food and their cup, and not have to worry about it spilling. It’s there on the tray in front of them connected to the walker.”
As for floors, Wagner suggests against using throw rugs.
“A lot of people trip over the rugs, they move or they get crumpled up,” she said. “So, unless it’s secured down with tape, we recommend that you just get rid of them. For a lot of people, that’s just for decoration or to protect the floor. So, a lot of people like them, but they’re not very functional and safe. On a lot of the super plush carpeting, it’s harder to maneuver a walker on or a wheelchair. So just use something not too plush.”
Wagner added that “gripper” socks should be worn on all tile or wood surfaces to decrease risk of fall and offer more traction. Proper footwear is always important in and out of home, and well-supportive shoes with good tread that fit properly are crucial, Wagner said.
Ondak said there is research that gives strong evidence that home modifications reduce the rate and risk for falls in older adults, citing a study by Dr. Judy Stevens and Dr. Robin Lee from 2018. They analyzed different studies that looked specifically at seven different risk factors or contributing factors for falling, and then used the intervention effectiveness shown in those studies to calculate the number of falls that could be prevented, along with savings and costs. The overall study showed that having a home assessment with an occupational therapist is estimated to prevent over 120,000 falls annually, and save Medicare and Medicaid $442 million a year.
Wagner said Genesis and Judson are “all about aging in place, prevention, and just helping people become more safe in their home.”
“Unfortunately, we all can’t bounce like we used to, the older we get,” Wagner said. “People don’t think about certain things as they get older and have to modify things. They just think they can keep doing it how they’ve been doing it. But, unfortunately, a lot of people can’t move the way they used to. So, we are all about helping to modify and making them stay as independent and safe as possible.”