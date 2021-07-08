COVID-19 has changed everything about how we care for our elders. Institutional care has never been the best place to receive care. As COVID-19 ran through nursing homes around the country, it was no surprise. Even before COVID, other illnesses like MRSA, C-Diff and even the flu would run through nursing facilities like fire through dry brush. Families were unable to see their loved ones for more than 18 months.
While nursing home care can seem inevitable, COVID taught us that it is best to stay home if at all possible. Nursing homes were largely understaffed, leaving families worried about the quality of care, especially since they couldn’t be there.
So, what is an elder to do?
There seem to be three types of elders facing long-term care: those with funds to pay privately, those who are reliant on public benefits and those in the middle that need a combination of public and private resources.
When a person has funds to pay for home care, that is often the best option for long-term care. The cost of home care can be as much as $400 to $500 per day.
For those uncomfortable with paying up to $400 per day, there are planning options. An elder law attorney can help determine if there is a way to access veterans’ benefits of up to $2,295 per month. If a veteran or a spouse has assets, to get VA benefits, they may need to gift funds and wait for the three-year VA look-back to pass. Veterans can also obtain home care for up to 40 hours per week.
Another program that is underutilized for planning is PASSPORT, which is a Medicaid program that pays for 20 to 25 hours a week of care, plus meals on wheels, Life Alert and other services. PASSPORT may not be enough to cover care, but it can be useful to start planning for asset protection.
When a person qualifies for long-term care, the only way to qualify for Medicaid is to meet the financial criteria. A married couple can keep up to $130,380 and a single person can keep $2,000. If an elder does not want lose their assets, an elder care attorney can put together a plan where public and private resources help a person stay home.
The bottom line is that elders who had a plan fared better (not well) during COVID and those that did not, were at the whim of a broken system. Further, a plan to stay home requires a patchwork of resources. The plan now will mean staying home or utilizing independent or assisted living rather than nursing homes. Will you be ready?
Rachel Kabb-Effron of The Kabb Law Firm in Beachwood is a certified elder law attorney.
