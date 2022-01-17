Thrive Behavioral Health, a subsidiary of Thrive Peer Support and a leading provider of peer-based behavioral health services and substance use treatment in Ohio has announced a new organizational name: Thrive Peer Recovery Services.
“The new name is all-encompassing of the wraparound services we provide and/or link to individuals,” co-founder and CEO of Thrive Peer Recovery Services Brian Bailys said in a news release. “Peer support is at the core of what we do, but it offers so much more than an open ear. We can assist with connecting people to treatment centers and other support services, providing access to harm reduction supplies, signing them up for a peer recovery app, and much more.”
Peer support services utilizes the lived experience of certified professionals to promote recovery, self-determination, self-advocacy, well-being and independence in self-identifying individuals struggling with mental health diagnosis and/or substance use.
“The pandemic has contributed significantly to the increase in mental health and substance use diagnoses,” Bailys said in the release. “What better way to seek help than to connect with someone who has experienced what you have and has success in recovery.”
In addition to the name change, Thrive will begin to service commercial payers. Thrive primarily serviced the Medicaid population since 2018.
“‘An entirely new market now has access to peer support services that will be paid for by a commercial payer,” Bailys said in the release. “We are in discussion with other commercial payers that understand the value of peer support. Because of this, we anticipate growth outside of Ohio in 2022.”