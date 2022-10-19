Making senior living communities feel like home can be vital to the comfort and happiness of residents. During the holidays, this is especially important because participating in traditions gives them a sense of familiarity as they celebrate in what may be an unfamiliar environment.
Teresa Gregg, corporate director of life enrichment at Danbury Senior Living in North Canton, and Katie Metzger, resident services director and assistant executive director at Vitalia in Solon, discussed the ways in which senior living communities help residents celebrate Halloween and Thanksgiving, and how these celebrations benefit them.
“Many events are planned at our Danbury communities including country drives to view the beauty of the fall foliage, partaking in Halloween hayrides provided at local venues, farmers markets, attending high school football games, pumpkin decorating contests for residents and staff, costume parties, trick-or-treat events for families and our local communities,” Gregg said.
During the Thanksgiving season, residents celebrate by enjoying chef-prepared holiday meals and entertainment, she said. Family and friends are also given the opportunity to participate in these festivities.
Around the holidays, senior living communities may add a “holiday twist” to their regular programming, Gregg noted, giving the examples of pumpkin pies being made during Culinary Corner, playing “Thriller” by Michael Jackson during exercise class, and fall-themed arts and crafts.
“Traditions are what make the holidays so special,” Gregg stated. “This is their home and we want it to feel like home, especially during the holidays.”
It can be beneficial to seniors to reminisce about holiday traditions and try to incorporate those traditions into the activities offered within the senior care communities, she explained.
Implementing these traditions can be done through using residents’ recipes, attending local holiday concerts and events, taking trips to see holiday lights, attending local religious services, going on shopping trips and opening their Danbury homes to their families and friends, she said.
“Some of the seniors’ favorite celebratory activities involve children – caroling groups, scout and church groups visiting, attending a school choir (or) band performance and receiving handwritten cards from the youth,” Gregg said.
“Holiday celebrations foster social well-being by bringing people together,” she said. “The spirit of the holidays fosters laughter, reminiscing, celebrations, love, giving of time and talents, and counting our many blessings. Good food, good entertainment and good conversation make for a wonderful celebration.”
This year, Vitalia hosted a trick-or-treat event and will be holding a Friendsgiving social, centered around what residents are grateful for, Metzger said.
“We focus on thankfulness and the family that we’ve created,” she stated.
It’s as if residents have a new, second family in their senior living communities, because they’ve built great relationships with friends and they get together to celebrate holidays, she noted.
“Holidays are exceptionally important to upkeep for seniors in a senior living facility, as cultures and traditions tie to the residents’ past and cultivate memories and gives opportunity to make new ones,” she said.
Inviting families to these events makes them even more meaningful for residents, she said.
“Trick-or-treat is extra special, as it bridges the generation gap,” Metzger pointed out. “Celebrating holidays with others brings friends and neighbors together with a common bond.”