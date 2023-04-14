There are many reasons seniors may struggle with securing transportation to appointments, events and other points of interest. These include mobility limitations or cognitive deterioration that leave them unfit to have drivers licenses, not having access to cars, or not having friends or family members available to drive them around. If this is the case, they have options such as the offerings of Senior Transportation Connection in Cleveland, a local transportation service specifically designed to take seniors in Cuyahoga County to various destinations.
Laura Kleinman, executive director at Senior Transportation Connection in Cleveland, discussed how the company teams up with communities in Cuyahoga County to help their seniors get where they need to be.
“We provide coordinated, comprehensive, door-to-door transportation for adults 60 and over, and adults with disabilities,” Kleinman said.
The company has been in business since 2005, she said. Before that, many communities had their own transportation services where they had vehicles and drivers to provide transportation for seniors, sometimes strictly within their own communities and sometimes outside of their communities.
“Recognizing that this was a need that was not going away, it was certainly going to grow, some of the commissioners of Cuyahoga County, as well as the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority and some of the existing municipalities and programs that were already providing this transportation, came together to talk about how providing the service could be more efficient, more effective, if it was really a county-wide shared service, as opposed to each individual city having its own service,” she explained.
Senior Living Connection has contracts with over a dozen cities and a few social service agencies, she noted.
“The way it works is that we contract with those entities, they pay the lion’s share – if not 100% – of the fee for someone to receive a ride,” she explained. “Then we’re able to pick up their residents, or we pick up their participants if it’s a social service agency, and we take them pretty much wherever they need to go.”
The services vary by community, but the intention is for Senior Transportation Connection to take seniors outside of their communities if needed, Kleinman said.
Communities such as Shaker Heights decided several years ago Senior Transportation Connection was “a great idea,” she said. The city realized that, by using this service, it would not need to do any of the transportation work on its own and entered into a contract with the company. The city sold its vehicles, reorganized its staff and outsourced senior transportation services completely to Senior Transportation Connection.
“Other communities, such as Lakewood, continue to have some of their own vehicles, but they use us for medical trips,” Kleinman said.
Beachwood operates its own transportation service free of charge for seniors.
Solon also maintains some of its own vehicles and a part-time driver.
Maple Heights and Bay Village have their own senior transportation services, but use Senior Transportation Connection’s call center services to facilitate the calls that come in to request rides.
Kleinman said these services benefit seniors in the community “big time.”
“Many seniors who live in their home, and possibly without family around, would suffer or are challenged with being isolated and isolation leads to other issues, whether it’s mental health or physical health,” she pointed out. “Then we hit COVID and we all saw what that did, when people are required or left to live by themselves in isolation for long periods of time.”
Kleinman said the effects of isolation can be detrimental. Fortunately, many of these COVID restrictions have lifted, so senior centers are open again and older adults are more comfortable going out. When they don’t have transportation to go out, that is where Senior Transportation Connection comes in.
“We are getting them out of isolation and taking them to where they need to go,” Kleinman said. “In some cases, we may be the only friendly face they see during the day and the only person they’re going to interact with and have a conversation with. We have drivers and passengers who get to know one another because many of our riders require trips on a pretty regular basis. So, they get to know the drivers and that friendship is very helpful to their overall wellbeing.”