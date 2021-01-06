As the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates concerns at long-term health care facilities, home wellness services have become more attractive than ever as families work to find assistance programs that will allow older adults to maintain their independence as they age in place. The difficulty is in figuring out when home health care becomes necessary.
According to Kari White, clinical doctor registered nurse at Menorah Park in Beachwood, and Lori Wengerd, owner and president of Home Care Assistance Central Ohio in Columbus, the biggest hurdle families experience when it comes time to find services is saying yes to them in the first place.
White said families can make good decisions about when care is necessary by paying attention to their loved ones’ behaviors.
“I would say anybody that’s struggling to maintain their activities of daily living, if they’re for-getting to take their daily medications, if they’re falling at home, if they’re having trouble getting in and out of the bathroom or (managing) their personal care,” White said. “Maybe there’s some forgetfulness or they have a new diagnosis that they don’t understand, or a wound. Those would be indicators that, ‘hey, I could use some help at home.’”
White said home health care is ideal for people who suffer from conditions that occur during aging, like diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, congestive heart failure or Alzheimer’s disease, or who just need help with basic tasks like simple medication management.
However, Wengerd said many older adults feel like they’re forfeiting their self-agency by inviting outside help into their home.
“Older adults will say, ‘I don’t want strangers in my home,’ that’s one of the first things we hear,” she explained. “They’ll say my daughter, son, neighbor, niece can handle that for now. And then once they have somebody in their home, and they see all that can take place, all that can be done, it becomes ‘why didn’t we do this sooner?’”
White’s and Wengerd’s providers represent the two primary types of home health care available in the United States.: medical and non-medical, respectively, with both filling different needs.
Menorah Park offers more condition-focused options like physical and occupational therapy and general nursing services when they visit clients’ homes. Home assistance, on the other hand, is more focused on helping older adults navigate daily life, whether that’s helping with grocery shopping, bed making, driving or meal prepping.
White said Menorah Park differs from traditional providers in that it takes extra steps to educate residents and employees like herself about the Jewish faith to help the Northeast Ohio’s Jewish residents more comfortable in consulting their services.
Compared to options like senior living homes, Wengerd said home health care services are usually more cost-effective as they’re often covered by Medicare, making the acquisition process even easier as a triangle forms between a patient’s primary care physician, their chosen health care provider and Medicare. Home care is also a lot more comfortable, she added.
“The biggest benefit is you get to stay in your own home,” Wendgerd said. “And we know that 90% of people want that as they age. The benefit of home care is we can help people do exactly what they want to do when they want to do it.
“We’re with clients who want to go to lunch with their friends, but no longer drive, so we can get them to the restaurant, make sure they’re seated safely with their friends, come back and pick them up later. Home care is one-on-one, one-on-two if there’s a couple. So that’s probably the biggest benefit.”
Collin Cunningham is a freelance writer from Cleveland.