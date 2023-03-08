Placing a parent in senior living can be a stressful task. Two local experts offered suggestions of key things to keep in mind when embarking on this process.
Gary Klein
Vice President of Residential Services
Menorah Park in Beachwood
• The key to finding the right facility has little to do with the facility itself. While it is nice to find a modern, new facility that has all the “bells and whistles,” it is most important to find a place in which a person knows their loved one will be cared for.
• There are very few people actually involved in caring for a loved one, maybe about five people. Family members should get to know these people prior to making the decision of where to place their loved one.
• They should find out what wing or section of the facility their loved one will be living in and speak to the staff in that specific area. They should ask the staff questions such as “how long have you been here and “do you enjoy your job?”
• After some time, if the people they initially spoke to are no longer there, they should go through this process again with the new staff members to make sure they are still comfortable with the people taking care of their loved one.
• Talking to these staff members requires doing research beyond the information given to them by the director of admissions at a facility. Very few families actually do this.
“Really feel comfortable with the nurses and nursing assistants that are going to take care of your loved one and, if you feel comfortable with those people, then I think you made a good selection. Knowing the staff, and those five people, I think are the best advice that I could give anyone.”
Nancy Sutula
Long Term Care Education and former owner of multiple senior living facilities in Northeast Ohio
• Take an honest look at the person’s living situation. Memories and attachments to that situation can make it difficult for people to make objective assessments. If people understand this, they go into the process with a different mindset and can be sure they are being respectful of that relationship.
• Prepare for a talk about the transition with their loved one. Think about how they want that discussion to look and how they are going to broach the topic. Emphasize the positives, avoid the negatives.
• Focus on what is important as far as their needs and current lifestyle, such as whether they are having challenges with cooking, housekeeping, personal care, transportation or managing finances.
• Focus on the individual. What is right for one person may not be what is right for another. Consider how to rank needs in order of importance.
• Consider costs, such as living expenses, and compare them with the possible costs in senior living.
• Look at a couple of places, starting online. Make a list of three or four places they would like to see. Speak with friends and acquaintances to get recommendations.
• Involve the senior in the decision-making process.
• Visit the facility. Pay attention to the feeling one gets upon entering. Take note of the staff members’ demeanors, whether the residents are engaged, what kind of programming is going on. If food is an important factor, ask the facility if they can sit for a meal with some current residents. If exercise programs are important, ask if a loved one can join in some of those programs to get a feeling of what it is like.
“It’s extremely important that people take the time to really make sure that they are in the facility that feels right to them.”