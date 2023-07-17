Senior Living by the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation recently received a $15,000 grant from Trumbull Memorial Health Foundation, a supporting organization of the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.
The funds will be used to renovate rooms at Heritage Manor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation to establish new hospice suites, according to a news release. The hospice suites are a component of the last stage of a significant expansion project for Heritage Manor, which is a part of the continuum of care for the senior living program.
The facility featured 42 private rooms before the expansion, which started in 2021, including 16 rooms with a common bathroom for every two rooms, and seven semi-private rooms. Phase 1 eliminated semi-private rooms and added 12 private rooms, each with a private bathroom. Phase 2 added a replica apartment, a solarium for rehabilitation, the Veteran’s Courtyard and a therapy gym. Phase 3 saw the removal of all shared bathrooms and the renovation of 11 additional rooms. The 72-bed facility now has private rooms with their own bathrooms, the release said.
Eric Murray, executive director of Senior Living by the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, spoke of the significance of improving the quality of life for their hospice residents in the release.
“Hospice care is a challenging yet essential part of improving a resident’s quality of life,” Murray said in the release. “The final days of a person’s life should be spent in a room that welcomes and encourages a family’s loving vigil. Our hospice suites will create welcoming spaces for residents and their loved ones.”
Heritage Manor offers 24-hour licensed nursing care seven days a week. It is rated as a five-star nursing facility by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and is the only Veterans Administration-approved provider of long-term care in Mahoning County, according to the release.