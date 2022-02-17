27900 Gates Mills Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124
216-377-3000 | FriendsCleveland.com
What have you learned about transitioning services during COVID-19?
When COVID-19 forced Friendship Circle to transition to virtual and socially spaced programs, we discovered the enormous amount of resilience of the families of children of all abilities, the dedicated teen friend-makers, and the supporting community. We learned that friendship and socialization were needed more than ever during the pandemic. The effects of the pandemic on children of all abilities were brutal, causing severe loneliness and depression.
Quickly pivoting from in-person programs to virtual programs and outreach such as Porch Pals (socially spaced home visits from teens), tailgate holiday events, birthday balloon surprises and care package deliveries, Friendship Circle was able to bring sorely needed friendship, connection, and support to families when they needed it most. Many parents expressed that the virtual programs brought their children out of depression, as they had been feeling extremely isolated. They enjoyed the fun, social interaction with others over Zoom. The virtual programs gave them something to look forward to every day.
How can the community help you?
The community can help Friendship Circle by spreading the word about its services to families who can benefit from them and to Jewish teenagers who are looking for an opportunity to make an impact on other children’s lives while enhancing their own. The community can also help support the Friendship Circle mission and its programs through donations: friendscleveland.com/donate.
How will your organization be different when COVID-19 ends?
Coping with COVID-19 has magnified our awareness that our community is incredibly strong, and we can overcome major challenges when we focus on our mission: to spark friendship, connection and support for children of all abilities, their families and Jewish teens. Since the need for friendship and connection will be more important when COVID-19 ends, we are striving to increase our reach by doubling in size to serve more children, create more impact through innovative programs, and expand our services to adults in a way that can build friendships for life.