The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company – publisher of Cleveland Jewish News, named Editor & Publisher Magazine’s “10 News Publisher’s That Do it Right in 2021,” recipient of 2021 First Amendment Award by the Ohio Associated Press, and named 2021 Best Newspaper in Ohio by The Press Club of Cleveland – is seeking a digital content producer to join our award-winning news and digital team.
We are looking for an individual with exceptional skills and a passion for creating and distributing news content across different media. As a digital content producer, you will be responsible for posting content on our websites and associated social media channels. You will support the editorial team in generating original content as well as enhancing content appearing in print. As a member of the digital team, the ideal candidate must demonstrate a collaborative working style and exceptional communication skills and work well independently.
We offer candidates the chance to make an immediate impact as part of a rapidly growing multimedia company that produces an award-winning weekly newspaper, a biweekly newspaper, a monthly newspaper, multiple websites and social media channels, five magazine titles serving the Jewish and secular communities, community events, suburban and other custom publications.
You’ll be expected to leverage your established digital expertise and newsroom skills to make a tangible difference in a fast-paced and constantly evolving 57-year-old community-owned independent multimedia company.
Roles and responsibilities
• Manage the content flow on the home page, landing pages and article pages of cjn.org, columbusjewishnews.com and akronjewishnews.com, the official websites of the Cleveland Jewish News, the Columbus Jewish News and the Akron Jewish News, adding metadata, hyperlinks, images, info boxes and additional digital content to all articles on the websites. May include assisting in creation of and/or content creation/management of other website(s) as assigned.
• Collaborate with the Digital Marketing Manager and Managing Editor to determine appropriate schedule for posting and broadcasting all online content.
• Edit and publish JTA, JNS and AP wire content for publication-readiness, including clarity, fairness, legality, spelling, grammar, punctuation and style.
• Meet weekly deadlines for assigned print assets.
• Compose online headlines and summaries, taking into account SEO principles and keywords.
• Optimize, aggregate and package assets for print and digital publications.
• Collaborate with reporters to post stories on schedule.
• Collaborate with the Digital and Editorial teams to evaluate current workflow processes and develop and continue to evaluate best practices to better satisfy audience needs.
• Assist in producing daily and weekly e-newsletters, including managing the content, design and sending of e-newsletters.
• Disseminate breaking news alerts.
• Write, shoot and produce videos for print, digital platforms (including social media), magazines and events.
• Other duties as assigned
Minimum requirements
• Minimum Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, design or associated concentration with an emphasis on newsroom and/or online competencies or professional equivalent.
• Minimum 2-3 years hands-on experience in a professional environment. Newsroom experience preferred but not required.
• Deep understanding of digital tools, trends and best practices.
• Advanced knowledge of social media and how to engage fan base on digital platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, etc.
• Photography and videography experience.
• Strong digital production skills, including video editing and multimedia production.
• Fluency with Adobe Creative Suite and Microsoft Office.
• Knowledge of HTML and CSS preferred.
• Familiarity with Constant Contact or other email marketing platform.
• Experience using Blox CMS or other similar content management system.
• Exceptional decision-making, planning and organizational skills.
• Self-motivation and self-directed toward achieving excellence.
• Effective communicator who is able to work well with and adapt to diverse personalities in a fast-paced and competitive environment.
• Ability to multitask and excel under intense deadline pressure.
• Work collaboratively within a cross-functional environment, which includes editorial, sales, design and other departments.
• Must embrace peer-to-peer feedback, training and coaching.
• Apply innovative, creative thinking to support the company’s goals.
• Proficiency in grammar, spelling and AP style a must.
• Flexible and open-minded.
• Position involves some weekends and evening assignments and ability to be “on call” during after hours
• Must have reliable transportation and a valid Ohio driver’s license.
• Knowledge of Ohio’s Jewish communities helpful, but not required.
• Strong desire to win and have fun!
We value a culture of collaboration and professional and personal growth for all team members.
The CJPC provides a competitive salary, healthcare, vision, dental, 401(k) company match, short-term and long-term disability, personal time off that increases with tenure and a generous company holiday schedule of approximately ten (10) days per year. We also offer a flexible working environment including hybrid work between home and newsroom.
If you feel strongly that you could contribute to our team, we encourage you to submit your cover letter and resume to Cheryl Sadler, digital marketing manager, at jobs@cjn.org. Please include “Digital Content Producer” in the subject line.
Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all our team members. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, non-disqualifying physical or mental disability, national origin, veteran status or any other basis covered by appropriate law. All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need as we strive to create a family-first world-class organization.