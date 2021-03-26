“Glorious Veils of Diane”

Rainie Oet

84 pages; $15.95

Carnegie Mellon University Press

Rainie Oet, of Solon, is a Jewish, nonbinary writer who attended the Solon City School District until high school when they attended University School in Hunting Valley. They have a Master of Fine Arts in poetry from Syracuse University in Syracuse, N.Y.

Their third book of poetry, “Glorious Veils of Diane,” is a novel in poems, described by George Saunders as “complex, mysterious, finely wrought and formally daring.”

It’s a novel in poems told over the course of journal entries spanning decades. It’s about a haunted, trans, Jewish childhood. Diane is the center of the universe of her family. On Jan. 14, 1999, she disappears. Where does she go? Her family looks for her. She looks for a way back.

The book is about the weird way children turn themselves inside out on the world, and a reimagining of the author’s own childhood. Diane is an ever-changing archetype, a self-conscious child who’s seen too many horror movies and is discovering, for the first time, her own blood. A child who thinks she is G-d, and who sees every person in her life as an extension of herself.

A child who is possessed, beloved and ignored. The book emerges through a chorus of voices belonging to Diane, the people around her and blood itself. Ultimately, it suggests that Diane is not what is behind the veils; Diane is the veils.

Proceeds from the book will be donated to organizations fighting for climate change and social justice.

