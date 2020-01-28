In an effort to recruit students, Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike for the first time sent about 200 postcards to families with students in school districts where money is available under a state voucher program.
The postcards read, “Did you know? Your district now qualifies for the Ohio EdChoice Scholarship Program. This program entitles you to $4,650 toward tuition at a private school of your choice.”
However, at least one of Gross Schechter’s postcards was addressed to a family that doesn’t live within an eligible school district.
The state released its latest eligible list of schools under EdChoice Scholarship vouchers on Jan. 6.
With overall grades of ‘C’ or ‘D,’ each of the schools in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District, with the exception of Fairfax Elementary School, is eligible as a sending school for EdChoice Scholarship vouchers of $4,650 per student in state and local funding for students who are in kindergarten through eighth grades. At the high school level, the voucher amount rises to $6,000 per student.
In the Shaker Heights School District, Mercer, Onaway and Woodbury elementary schools are listed as eligible for vouchers. Mercer’s overall grade is a ‘B,’but its progress and achievement grades are both ‘Cs.’ Onaway’s overall grade is a ‘B,’ but its progress grade is a ‘D.’ Woodbury’s overall and achievement grades are both ‘Ds,’ with an ‘F’ for progress. In addition, Parkside Elementary School in Solon is listed as eligible under the state school choice program. Parkside’s overall grade is a ‘B,’ but its grade for progress is a ‘D.’
EdChoice Scholarship applications open Feb. 1 and run through April 15, according to the Ohio Department of Education’s website.
The postcard from Gross Schechter states, “Now Enrolling K-8th Grade We invite you to explore the Gross Schechter Day School!”
On the reverse side of the postcard, there is information about the state voucher program, the admissions department’s email address, the school’s website and phone number, and, in larger print, “Explore Gross Schechter Today!”
“I don’t know how it happened,” said Randy Boroff, head of school at Gross Schechter. “It’s some kind of an error.
“We went through a mail service, so we didn’t address things, so there was a mistake made," he said. "You know, when you pick out ZIP codes, somebody may live in that area but they’re in a different school district.”
The recruiting tool was sent to Jewish families who live in Shaker Heights, areas of Cleveland Heights and the Parkside School neighborhood of Solon, said Boroff.
At least one postcard went to a Beachwood family, although not a single school in Beachwood is listed as eligible as a sending school for EdChoice Scholarship vouchers. Beachwood’s schools obtained overall grades of ‘A’ and ‘As’ and ‘Bs’ across the board.
The postcard went to a resident who lives near Hilltop Elementary School, which has straight ‘As,’ according to the state of Ohio.
Boroff said the aim was simply to recruit.
“After the new list of schools that were on the EdChoice list, as part of our recruiting efforts, we mailed postcards to Jewish households in the EdChoice districts,” he said. “It’s simply an effort to make Jewish families aware that they could use this option for Gross Schechter Day School.”
Boroff said this was the first time Gross Schechter has engaged in the recruiting method, but he said other Jewish day schools have employed the same tool.
He said Gross Schechter has about 10 students who qualify and use the vouchers under EdChoice. The school has an enrollment of about 240 students.
“We just felt it was important that Jewish families knew that this was an option for them,” he said.