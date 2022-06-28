In response to the recent decision issued by the Supreme Court of the United States in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health overturning the precedent of Roe v. Wade, Hadassah president Rhoda Smolow and CEO Naomi Adler today made the following statement:
“The Supreme Court’s decision is an attack on American women and their rights to health care, privacy and autonomy. Without federal protection for their rights, women across the country could now be barred from making their own health decisions under a patchwork of inconsistent state laws. Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, reaffirms its unwavering support for full and complete access to reproductive health services and the right to make decisions based on each woman’s religious, moral and ethical values. Hadassah will continue to fight for federal and state legislation affirming and protecting reproductive rights.”