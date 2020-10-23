In the summer of 1959, Tony Calabrese and Harlan Diamond – both men in their mid-20s and just starting their careers – were introduced by a mutual friend.
Calabrese never could have predicted that 60 years later, he would know Diamond as a role model, inspiration, successful businessman and compassionate leader, but most importantly, as a best friend.
“I don’t think words can adequately describe what a great person he is,” said Calabrese, a resident of Mayfield. “He’s very compassionate with people. He’s always open to helping people. With Harlan, it never mattered what religion you were, or what gender, race or ethnicity. It was one human being dealing with another human being.”
After immediately finding numerous commonalities, Calabrese and Diamond grew close after Calabrese started on his law path and performed legal work for Diamond.
“I found out that he was a very big-hearted, very competitive man,” said Calabrese, a retired Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge and lawyer. “He always took care of his employees in the sense that if they had something like a family problem, he would go out of his way to try to help them. It was always more than just employer-employee, and that really impressed me.”
Calabrese recalled Diamond frequently helping the community when local organizations threw events with Executive Caterers because it was a part of his good nature.
“Sometimes, there would be a charity event and they would be a little short on money,” Calabrese said. “Harlan would work with them and sometimes even forgive some obligations of the charities.”
As their friendship continued to strengthen over the years and their families grew close as well, Calabrese couldn’t help but learn from Diamond during the time they spent together and seeing him lead Executive Caterers and Landerhaven.
“He showed me how to be a better person,” Calabrese said. “I think that also helped me become a better lawyer and a better judge.”
Now both in their mid-80s, Calabrese visits Diamond once a week at his home in Bratenahl and takes him to his doctor’s appointments. They reminisce about time spent at Executive Caterers, like Calabrese’s wedding, mutual friends’ weddings and bar mitzvahs.
“He’s definitely my best friend,” Calabrese said. “We’ve always looked to each other for advice, because I trust him with my life. When we were younger, if we were faced with a problem, we’d sit down and discuss it.
“Harlan is a wonderful, wonderful human being. It’s been a real pleasure for me to have been friends with him all these years.”