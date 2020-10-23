Over its 18-year lifespan, Phil•an•thro•pi•a became a fixture of fundraising for an increasing number of local charities, raising more than $2 million.
Harlan Diamond, as president of Executive Caterers at Landerhaven, said he noticed a heavy increase in solicitations from local charities in fall 2001.
“All the money that was donated locally started going to New York,” he said he realized, where the 9/11 terrorist attacks took their greatest toll.
Diamond was concerned about the vacuum that left among small nonprofits in Greater Cleveland – nonprofits that were too small to throw their own fundraising events.
He called the general manager at television station WEWS at the time, Bishop Anthony Pilla and Alex Machaskee, then president and publisher of The Plain Dealer. His concept was to morph the December Corporate Club luncheon (a monthly series hosted at Landerhaven at the time) into Phil•an•thro•pi•a, a fundraising opportunity for small nonprofits across Greater Cleveland. Diamond and corporate sponsors underwrote the cost of the luncheon and entertainment.
Guests were invited to write a check to their favorite 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in exchange for a seat at a table. That first event in 2001, Phil•an•thro•pi•a’s 200 guests raised $9,000 for local charities. The ticket price that year was $30 a person. As the years went on, the ticket price gradually increased to $75 per person, or $750 for a table of 10.
Leon Bibb, longtime Cleveland newsman who is now a special commentator at television station WKYC, met Diamond at several events at Landerhaven, the facility Diamond recently sold. The two struck up a friendship and Diamond asked Bibb to serve as master of ceremonies at Phil•an•thro•pi•a.
“I know of nobody else who did this kind of thing; I felt it to be unique,” Bibb told the CJN. “And Harlan was very, very intent on it. I think it’s just part of his character.”
At each Phil•an•thro•pi•a, Bibb pulled Diamond on stage to interview him.
“He was our gracious host, I would always say, and people would applaud him like crazy,” Bibb recalled. In those on-stage chats, “As I recall, he talked about the importance of helping – helping people and helping organizations.”
By 2013, the event attracted more than 1,000 guests and raised more than $140,000.
Diamond told fundraisers how to multiply the impact of the event.
“I’d say here’s what you do: You buy a table for $750,” Diamond said. “Make that check out to your favorite charity. … Take those 10 seats and sell them to all your friends. And have them make out checks to their favorite charities. Some people raised $5,000, $10,000 on the corporate tables.”
A raffle at each Phil•an•thro•pi•a awarded winners a pair of tickets to Executive Caterers’ annual New Year’s Eve event. Winners also got to decide which nonprofits would receive volunteer hours, volunteer services, or in the case of the grand prize, the earnings from the raffle.
Diamond said some groups found they could rely on Phil•an•thro•pi•a as their sole fundraising event of the year.
“Harlan gives of himself,” Bibb said. “And he gives of his time. He gives of his talent and he gives of his treasure – treasury. I think that says a great deal about a man or any person.”