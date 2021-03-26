“Helping Young People Cope: Strategies for Managing and Adapting to the Changing World”

Ester R.A. Leutenberg and Carol Butler-Cooper
Illustrated by Amy L. Brodsky
118 pages; $19.95
Pieces of Learning
“Helping Young People Cope” is a workbook developed because of the concerns about young children’s and teens’ reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis has impacted our young people in numerous ways. Many junior high and high school students were not able to have a graduation ceremony in 2020. Young people have been struggling with virtual classes and living in homes, where no parent is available during the day because they have to work.
After writing several books, the authors wrote one that addresses being in the middle of a worldwide crisis. The book is ideal for teachers, counselors, parents and anyone supporting young people and teenagers. The book has five chapters with 10 activity handouts per chapter, including physical and emotional health, safety, money, media and coping. Each chapter has activity pages to use with an individual, class or group.
Leutenberg is a former University Heights resident.